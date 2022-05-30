Joanne Froggatt (‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’) puts on the costume again, and Anna ‘is there; she’s back’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW FOR THE NEW FILM:

“We’ve worked together for 12 years now on and off as a team, as a cast and crew. We have such a shorthand with each other. I always feel like I’m not going to be able to find the character again, and literally as soon as I put the costume on, she’s there; she’s back,” reveals actress Joanne Froggatt about returning to her character of Anna. She co-stars along with almost all other original “Downton Abbey” ensemble members in the new feature film “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” now playing worldwide in theaters. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The plot of the latest movie has most of the staff at Downton Abbey remaining at the estate as a film crew arrives to shoot a silent movie. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and her maid Anna (Froggatt) are among the ones staying home while Lord and Lady Grantham (Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern) are off to France. New characters include a director (Hugh Dancy), leading actress (Laura Haddock) and leading actor (Dominic West).

Of newcomers to the company, Froggatt says that she and co-star Phyllis Logan jokingly call them “fresh blood.” She adds, “It’s also really lovely to have new energy into that mix. They’re such brilliant actors, the three of them… We all had such a fun time together.”

Froggatt is a three-time Emmy nominee and a Golden Globe winner for his role as Anna. She was also part of three drama ensemble victories at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. As part of our chat, she also discusses advice that she gives first-timers to the “Downton” world, her final scene with Dame Maggie Smith and who she thinks is most different in real life from their character on the show.

