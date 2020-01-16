Joaquin Phoenix movies: 13 greatest films ranked from worst to best

Joaquin Phoenix is celebrating his fourth Oscar nomination. This past year was a big one for him with the universal praise for his performance in the violent 2020 Todd Phillips movie “Joker.” That role is coming off of two highly acclaimed films from the previous year — as a gun-for-hire in Lynne Ramsay‘s “You Were Never Really Here” and Jacques Audiard‘s Western, “The Sisters Brothers,” for which Audiard won the Best Director prize at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

Phoenix has been no stranger to awards circles. He has been nominated for three other Academy Awards (“Gladiator,” “Walk the Line,” “The Master”), five Golden Globe Awards (including a win for 2005’s “Walk the Line” and “Joker”) and five Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Tour our photo gallery above featuring the 13 greatest film performances, ranked from worst to best. Our list includes the movies mentioned above, plus “Her,” “Inherent Vice,” “To Die For” and more.

Original text by Tom O’Brien.

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the ceremony on February 9. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions