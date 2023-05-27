Jodi Balfour (‘Ted Lasso’): ‘I hope Jack learns from this’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I would challenge anyone to find a warmer, friendly, more welcoming company of people to join,” reveals Jodi Balfour about entering “Ted Lasso.” For our recent webchat she continues, “Close to my last day I was playing lawn games with the crew and some of the cast on Richmond green. It was a lovely experience despite all of my initial inner anxiety and self-doubt.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In its third season, the show tells the story of American, Ted (Jason Sudeikis), coaching an underdog English soccer team. Balfour says, “Predominantly my experience in acting comes in the world of drama. On the day there’s lots of new dialogue on the fly and workshopping, a much more loosey-goosey approach. That has not been my usual approach as an actor. This was really throwing out my knowledge and being ready to play, adapt and trust. Honestly, I think I’ll take this into my dramatic work. It’ such a fun, creative, collaborative, process.”

Balfour plays Jack Danvers, a venture capitalist who funds Keeley’s (Juno Temple) PR Firm. This leads to a romance between the two. In the eighth episode of the season, ‘We’ll Never Have Paris,’ Jack breaks up with Keeley after a private video of Keeley is leaked. Balfour explains, “I know people are very angry at her right now. But per Ted Lasso’s way, not everyone is solely bad or good. We are all complex people that come with a lot of baggage. I hope Jack learns from this. And I hope the audience, while I do not condone her behavior, realizes it was informed by her influences.”

Balfour also stars in the Apple+ drama “For All Mankind.” In the series she plays former astronaut and current President Ellen Wilson in a re-imaged timeline of the 90’s. In season three, Ellen comes out to the nation during a press conference. The actress admits, “that day on set was very meaningful for me. Most of the writers sat in the press conference. The most important thing was to focus on giving this character, that has been so shrouded in sacrifice and compromise, a moment of alignment and relief, in what has mostly been an incredibly complicated life for the last three decades. And the gift of this acting task is I’ve gotten to play a character over almost 40 years of their life.”

