Jodie Comer (‘Killing Eve’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jodie Comer is entering the “Killing Eve” episode “Don’t Get Eaten” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “Don’t Get Eaten” aired on March 6, 2022, and is the second episode of the BBC America’s fourth and final season.

In this installment, Villanelle (Comer) wrestles with her morality at a church retreat where she engages with a hallucinatory vision of Jesus Christ (also played by Comer). “I hope [viewers] enjoy it. I really do. We’ve never done anything like this show,” Comer told Variety about her dual role.

This is the third time Comer has been nominated in the Best Actress category for “Killing Eve.” She won the award at the 2019 ceremony for her performance in the second season. For this 2022 contest, Comer is competing against her co-star Sandra Oh, as well as Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Zendaya (“Euphoria”).

As a series, “Killing Eve” received two nominations this year. Overall, the show has earned 21 nominations with its only victory coming for Comer.

Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

