Joel Kinnaman talks roles this spring on ‘For All Mankind’ and ‘In Treatment’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“They’re a funny bunch; there’s such a combination,” says Joel Kinnaman about the real-life astronauts that he has met over the course of starring on “For All Mankind” in the lead role of astronaut Ed Baldwin, whom he notes as “the most all-American character” of his career. He continues in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby about the alternate-history drama that recently started filming its third season in Los Angeles (watch the video above), “They have to have all this competence to be able to work things out on the fly if systems start breaking down and then they also have this streak of old-school American heroism built into them.”

The actor concludes, “They all talk about that — it’s such a monumental experience in seeing the earth from the outside and everything hat you know and love is there together and it would be good for everyone to get that experience. It’ll make our little tribal strifes feel so less important.”

Following the release of the second season finale of “For All Mankind” in April on Apple TV+, HBO began airing the fourth season of “In Treatment” in May, featuring Kinnaman in a recurring role. Neither a patient, nor a therapist, his character Adams exists on the periphery of the narrative on screen, so Kinnaman reveals about his backstory, “He’s a guy that came from Philly — an actor, working-class guy, not particularly hard-working. He’s not really a person that is trying to excel or he skates by and doesn’t really put himself at risk of failure or to succeed either and he’s a person that I’ve seen a lot, especially in Hollywood, but also growing up in the acting community in Sweden. It’s a difficult thing being an actor having moderate success or little success.”

Kinnaman teases a wait to the climax of his “arc in the final episodes of the season” that will air in June. He continues in his analysis of the part, “It was really interesting to portray. It was definitely a version of myself. That could have been me.” Kinnaman elaborates, “It was fun to play a character that could have been a confident alpha male, but instead was not and he’s quite insecure, doesn’t really know who he is and is very easily wobbled by not getting the confirmation that he needs from the environment and the people close to him and it was very intelligent writing that really crystallized the character.”

