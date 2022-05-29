John Dunn (‘Julia’ costume designer) on emulating Julia Child’s personal style: ‘She was not afraid of color and pattern’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“One of the ways my mother would keep me busy was put me in front of Julia,” recalls costume designer John Dunn about his early memories of watching Julia Child on television at a young age. The six-time Emmy nominee had fond memories of the “fascinating character” to draw on when be started work on the HBO Max series “Julia,” which in its first season focuses on how the iconic TV personality started her famous show “The French Chef.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Julia” is set in the early 1960s, a period Dunn describes as “near and dear” to him. The acclaimed designer is no stranger to period pieces, either, since he earned all six of those Emmy bids for his work on “Mad Men” and “Boardwalk Empire.” He notes that this show opened up for him “a new subculture” of “Cambridge, Boston, and the WGBH environment,” though, referring to the public television station where Julia Child made “The French Chef.” To recreate Child’s iconic look, he had a “wealth of documentation” to rely on, except in the instance of her first appearances on TV, which the station recorded and aired but never saved.

“We do have color photographs from those periods and she was not afraid of color and pattern,” shares Dunn on how he was able to capture the vibrancy of Julia’s clothes. The costumer describes her style as “WASPy crossed by California sensibility,” referring to the effect her upbringing had on her sartorial choices. He similarly dug into the past of Julia’s husband Paul Child for inspiration, noting how he “started out from a very humble place” but eventually traveled the world in the diplomatic corps. “The two of them together were creating a colorful world together,” shares the designer of the inseparable pair.

“Julia” also introduces audiences to many of the real-life figures who supported the television icon, including her close confident Avis DeVoto (Bebe Neuwirth). DeVoto lost her husband prior to the start of “The French Chef,” so on “Julia” she almost always appears in dark colors, predominantly black and gray. “There was nothing to get dressed for anymore, there was no reason to buy new clothes,” remarks Dunn about her color palate, adding that he wanted the character’s outfits to seem “frozen in aspect.” In the penultimate episode “Foie Gras,” though, DeVoto sports a vibrant red dress to a gala she attends with Julia at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. The costume designer describes that entire episode as “ambitious” because of the scale of the endeavor as well as the lavish pieces each character wore for what he describes as their “fantasy moment.”

HBO Max has renewed “Julia” for a second season. Although Dunn says he is “sworn to secrecy” about what will happen next, he offers a teaser based on the end of the first season when Julia’s cookbook collaborator Simca (Isabella Rossellini) invites her to France to continue work on their second volume. “I would imagine it’s very possible we will be leaving the Boston area and maybe heading over to the south of France,” teases the designer.

