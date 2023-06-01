John Hillcoat on directing all 6 episodes of ‘George and Tammy’: ‘It was a rather overwhelming prospect’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“George and Tammy” director John Hillcoat had a run-in with Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, in which the actor revealed he was set to play George Jones in a Showtime limited series about the country singer’s romance with Tammy Wynette (Jessica Chastain). The director was skeptical. “Initially I was like, ‘Music biogs?’ I prefer documentaries to be honest,” Hillcoat admits. “I also grew up with incredible musicians in my life and, of course, knew of George and Tammy. That was a rather overwhelming prospect. They asked me to consider all six [episodes]. Once I started to read more about the lives of these characters…it was this incredible love story that struck me. I couldn’t say no.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Most actors I’ve worked with remain like family,” Hillcoat reveals. “It’s like this traveling circus that goes around the world. We go through this intense time together. For [Shannon and Chastain] it was very difficult. They were both terrified of the singing aspect. They both had great voices, but George Jones and Tammy were off the charts. It was an impossible stretch. But we also knew it’s about this character and this love story, primarily, and the music is an expression of that. They put an immense amount of time in prepping, rehearsing, pre-records for seven months. All of that helped get them there.”

SEE Michael Shannon (‘George and Tammy’) on playing a legend and using his own voice: Lip-syncing is ‘disrespectful to the audience’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

The series kicks off with George and Tammy meeting, while George is at the top of his game professionally, but a “train wreck” in his personal life. Tammy is on the verge of becoming a star. Hillcoat reveals they wanted to play into Shannon’s natural sense of humor to draw audiences in. “There’s a lot of black humor around his struggle, his demons,” the director explains. “Knowing a lot of addicts, and having grown up around a lot of people that have struggled with this illness…there’s a lot more black humor that comes out of alcoholics than drug addicts, in my experience.” He adds, “That’s another reason I wanted to do the show is to break that taboo of addiction. It’s an illness that has affected most peoples’ lives.”

Hillcoat reveals, “It was a very tough shoot. By the time we got to Nashville, there was something very magical about ending in Nashville because we were in the Grande Ole Opry, which has such an amazing history. There was this very critical, turning moment. It was the opposite of ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today’ for Tammy. We echoed that in Nashville. The last performance Jessica did was ‘Help Me Make it Through the Night.’ That was such a huge weight off everyone’s shoulders, but particularly Jessica because she knew that was the last song. There was so much we had to achieve and get through. Whenever I can bring that cinematic language into the TV space, that is what I’m most proud of.”

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?