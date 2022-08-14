John Hoffman (‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-creator) on the ‘pinch me moments’ of working with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Beyond amazing. I’m utterly honored and grateful,” declares John Hoffman about “Only Murders in the Building” receiving a whopping 17 Emmy nominations. For our recent webchat he adds, “I’ve been at this a long time. I will say that part just to lead off. And so I’ve seen a lot and you can have hopes about a situation like this, but you can’t ever expect it,” he says. “I just feel like it’s such so in honor of literally every person. These shows are built on so many people stepping up and engaging and jumping into the same pond with you and you swim together and hopefully it works out to something like this.” We talked with Hoffman as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy Awards nominees. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

SEE over 200 interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders

Hoffman co-created “Only Murders in the Building” with comedy legend Steve Martin, who stars in the series alongside fellow comedy legend Martin Short and recording artist and actress Selena Gomez as three strangers with a shared interest (or obsession) with true crime who suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. After a suspicious death occurs in their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio begin their own investigation and start their own true crime podcast. The series is gorgeously rendered and often hilarious as the trio become entangled in the goings on at the exclusive Arconia building, soon coming to realize that a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

The series boasts a rare 100% approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes, which hails the show for its comedic approach to crime fiction, and particularly the performances and chemistry among the three lead performers. “The pinch me moments are crazy,” Hoffman says about the kismet of having the three actors leading the show. “On set and just working with them every day. They’re true collaborators and they’re geniuses all, but I really genuinely feel like they become so close. That’s what happens when you do these shows, you become family, become friends and it still is a pinch me moment over who these people are.”

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions