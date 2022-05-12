How cinematographer John Inwood turns back time to capture ‘Girls5eva’s’ ‘old’ footage [Exclusive Video Interview]

After serving as cinematographer on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” John Inwood is no stranger to the Tina Fey and Robert Carlock comedy style: dense with jokes and quick cuts to flashbacks, fantasies and parodies, and there was the occasional musical number. But “Girls5eva,” created by former “Kimmy” writer Meredith Scardino and produced by Fey and Carlock, took it to the next level, following the titular girl group that reunites 20 years later for another go.

“It’s a lot of fun with this show because we have a very good TV family that’s been working together for many years,” Inwood tells Gold Derby (watch above). “Season 1 was a lot of fun and very challenging. Every time you do a first season, you’re learning how to make the show, you’re defining what the style of the show and you get better and better at it.”

One of the challenges of the first season for Inwood was figuring out how to light the four leads — Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell and Renee Elise Goldsberry — who are typically in the same shot, not just in a regular scene but on stage as well. “We want [them] to look their best, and they’re often performing and they’re often dressed to the nines, so it’s very challenging on the entire crew — hair, makeup and costuming, as well as my camera department and lighting. Often we wanna capture the energy that we have with the four ladies, so often we’re choosing to cross-cover them, which is a bit challenging because you’re beauty-lighting in two directions, but I feel like my crew and I have gotten very good at it,” he explains. “We also have to be ready at the drop of a dime to do a performance scene because schedules will change. Sometimes we’ll have a pop that’s like a 2-second scene that involves performing. We’re always ready to create great performance lighting. I have a sort of palette that I love to use with them. And we shake it up.”

The flashbacks on “Girls5eva,” whose second season premiered on Peacock on May 5 with its first three episodes, also provide ample opportunity for Inwood to shake things up. Oftentimes the show cuts away to “old” performance footage or music videos or clips of the group on, say, “TRL” or “Cribs” or a spoof of any turn-of-the-century show (get ready for their version of “Punk’d” this season). Bareilles, Philipps and Goldsberry play their younger selves while 20-year-old Gloria is played by Erika Henningsen. To capture the feel of 20-year-old film, Inwood shoots those pops with old cameras.

“Often we’ll shoot with vintage 20-year-old betacams,” he says. “I usually need two of them because we have four characters we kind of need two cameras to cover these scenes in a timely manner. But also as written in, from Season 1, Meredith wrote that Gloria is the videographer of Girls5eva … and she has a little Sony Hi8 video camera. We just bought one and we have it. We carry it. It’s a vintage camera in a working condition and we use it quite a bit, so it gives it a very authentic look. … We take advantage of the opportunities for the flashbacks to shake it up and go handheld and create these different looks. I think the viewers enjoy it. I think viewers feel it.”

The second season finds the band in album mode as they record their album for the Property Brothers‘ Property Records (Inwood’s favorite Girsl5eva track is an upcoming tune). That called for a new recording studio set, where Inwood had to navigate the tight space and reflective surfaces. “We have all four of them in there a lot, and it was another challenge and we just got better and better at it,” he shares. “Just learning little tricks about lighting set, but because of the size and also the reflective surfaces because there are windows and you have the huge window that separates the recording from the mixing studio, so there’s glass surfaces everywhere. Visually, I like it but it presents challenges.”

Season 2 also afforded “Girls5eva” to go bigger in one regard. The first season was filmed under strict, pre-vaccine COVID protocols, which meant they couldn’t have atmospheric fog on the show. “Beginning of the second season, the protocols had changed and they found a type of atmosphere or fog that is healthy and herbal and we were allowed to use it,” Inwood says. And so they did in the third episode when the girls negotiate their way into — and into increasingly bigger roles — Lil Stinker’s (Jeremiah Craft) blinged-out new music video.

“I think we did a pretty good rap video. The ladies are amazing. Their performances were so great,” he continues. “We used [atmosphere] and we were very heavy with it, intentionally, and that just added to it — the camera movement and Steadicam. We just had fun with it.”

