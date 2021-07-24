John Lithgow (‘Perry Mason’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that John Lithgow is entering the “Perry Mason” episode “Chapter Four” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program aired July 12 and was the fourth episode of the first season for the HBO show.

In this installment, E.B. Jonathan (Lithgow) tries to get Barnes to drop legal charges after new evidence is discovered. He instead threatens to have E.B. disbarred with larceny charges. Shaken by this news and the bank declining him a loan, he commits suicide the following day in his kitchen.

This year marks his 13th career Emmy nomination with six previous wins. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against “The Handmaid’s Tale” stars O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella and Bradley Whitford, Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”), Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”), Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) and Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”).

