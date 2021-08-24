John Lutz (‘Mapleworth Murders’) on surprising story how the short form series came from writer’s block [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

John Lutz is very frank about the fact that the short-form series he co-created, “Mapleworth Murders,” came about because of writer’s block. “I was trying to come up with an idea for myself and I just couldn’t come up with anything. Then my wife, who’s also a writer and an actress said, well, why don’t you write something for Paula Pell,” he tells us in our recent webchat (watch the video above). This led to him going off, brainstorming several ideas and then landing on a spoof of the iconic mystery series, “Murder, She Wrote.” “It just clicked and then it was like, you could immediately see Paula in an outfit, walking around Cabot Cove, solving all these crimes and then I asked Paula and fortunately she said yes.”

After netting seven Emmy nominations as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Lutz has scored his first acting nomination for Best Actor in a Short Form Series. He’s nominated for his performance as Deputy Gilbert Pewntz in “Mapleworth Murders.” The short-form series was originally created for Quibi but is currently available to stream on The Roku Channel. The show was created by Lutz along with Pell, who also received an Emmy nomination for the program in the Best Actress in a Short Form Series category.

Lutz’s relationship with Pell goes back to when he first started as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” in 2004 after she had been there for several years. “She just, she would take anybody in; all the new writers and she would kind of guide them along because she’s very kind and she would help them out.” It was actually after Donald Trump hosted that they became close while writing lines for Darrell Hammond to do while impersonating Trump. “Paula and I just kinda hit it off when we were writing those because we would make ourselves laugh at all the stupid things that we can make Darrell say. From there we just kept writing and working together as much as we could.”

Lutz was truly caught off-guard with his Emmy nomination because he was browsing the list of nominees looking for other people. “I was online looking to see if ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ was nominated for writing because we had been nominated before.” He checked to see if Paula got nominated, then checked to see if any of the actors got nominated, saw that co-star J.B. Smoove got nominated and then saw his own name, which floored him. “I didn’t really know how to feel because it was such a surprise. I’m so excited for the other two of them also because they’re all so amazing and I’ve known them since, you know, the SNL days.”

