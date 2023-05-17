John Paino (‘The Last of Us’ production designer) describes ‘going beyond’ the video game’s playing space in his sets [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We made everything, and then we kind of unmade it,” explains “The Last of Us” production designer John Paino of his apocalypse sets. The HBO series, based on the hit video game, envisions a world where mankind is near extinct thanks to a fungal outbreak and where nature has slowly reclaimed the landscape. “It was really important to show 20 years of desiccation and nature taking everything over,” says the designer, “and breaking everything down.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Many locations in the series are ones that fans will know and love from playing the game. According to Paino, the main difference in the locales he created for the screen is the space he carved out for camera work. In a video game, the camera mostly stays over the shoulder of the playable character. But for a TV series, the designer needed to think about the camera observing the characters from various vantage points or peering through set elements to create an interesting frame. So while he and his team lovingly recreated spaces from the video game concept art, he admits, “we’re going beyond them in a way.” “But the atmosphere and the tone,” he elaborates, “which is the most beautiful thing about the game, we want to capture.”

Sometimes this approach results in a true recreation of a space, such as the flooded hotel lobby which Joel, Ellie, and Tess must wade through on their way to the Boston state house. Other times, a location will be slightly remixed from what gamers would be familiar with. For instance, the abandoned subterranean community which the group discovers on their way out of Kansas City is a larger beachside bunker in the game. “We take the things that are important which tell the story. The murals, the rules of people coming and going,” explains Paino.

The designer reveals that he has to then find ways to make the space “be more real” on screen. In the case of this underground shelter, that means creating vents on the ceiling to cast into the room. That light would have been a practical necessity for those who once lived in this underground room, but is also needed to properly capture the actors on camera. Creating a sense of realism, as well as crafting opportunities for great camera angles, all “create layers” to a set which flesh out the original design found in the game.

Since the story of “The Last of Us travels across the country, there is no “home base” set. “It was a challenge,” admits Paino of the massive number of builds that the series required. Especially because, as the production designer notes: “we made everything that we could make.” Having as many practical sets as possible is a major asset because the actors, and camera, can linger and interact with the environment. “It gives the show a sense of gravitas and reality,” states Paino. He credits his crew for stepping up and figuring out the best ways to produce cinema quality designs on a TV schedule. “Sometimes when you have a challenge like that, it really inspires you to do your best work,” reveals Paino.

Paino is a three-time Emmy nominee for his work on “Queer Eye,” “The Morning Show” and “Big Little Lies.”

