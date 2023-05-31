John Powell (‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ composer): How do you take ‘a disease that is debilitating and actually gain grace from it?’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“When he agreed to do it, he said, ‘okay, I’ll do it, but as long as there’s no violins,’ which of course he meant nothing sappy,” reveals composer John Powell about the irony that it ended up being the violin that became so integral to the overall sonic landscape of the film. For our recent webchat he adds, “I love the idea of having almost the theme that the devil, the pain that he was going to suffer from Parkinson’s is this high painful noise. And then, throughout the movie, I use it quite a few times and then it appears again right at the end. You realize that the idea was that it comes out of a very pretty piece of violin, which goes up and up and up and up and ends up on the same note. The theory of that was how do you take a disease that is debilitating and actually gain grace from it?” We talked with Powell as part of Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” was directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim (“An Inconvenient Truth,” “Boys State”), following the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs and travails, and what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. Powell, himself an Oscar nominee for “How to Train Your Dragon,” signed on to compose the music for the film, having never worked on a documentary feature before.

“I did it because I like Davis so much, and Michael is an extraordinary subject matter. I really truly got lost in the sense that I’m used to a narrative structure that is constructed, as opposed to found, which I think is what documentary is,” he explains about his initial hesitation, which vanished after understanding Guggenheim’s vision for the film. “He’s dancing through his life,” he says. “This is a man who basically is moving, constantly, since he was born. The whole idea of the film is that it took Parkinson’s to sort of get him to calm down.”

