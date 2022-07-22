John Turturro (‘Severance’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that John Turturro is entering the “Severance” episode “Defiant Jazz” as his 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program streamed on March 25 and was the seventh episode of the Apple TV+ drama’s first season.

In this installment, Mark (Adam Scott) and the team come face-to-face with new security measures that have been put in place from Cobel (Patricia Arquette). Irving (Turturro) departs to O&D, worried about Burt’s (Christopher Walken) safety. Upon arrival, he discovers that Burt is retiring, and openly berates the non-severed Milchick (Tramell Tillman) for exploiting the severed employees.

This year marks the third career Emmy nomination for Turturro. He won Best Comedy Guest Actor in 2004 for playing Ambrose Monk in “Monk.” In 2017 he was nominated for Best Movie/Limited Actor for playing John Stone in “The Night Of.” For this 2022 contest, he is competing against Nicholas Braun (“Succession”), Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”), Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”), Christopher Walken (“Severance”) and Oh Young-soo (“Squid Game”).

