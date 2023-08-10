‘Schmigadoon!’ cinematographer Jon Joffin breaks down the shot that ‘built my incredible trust into Cinco Paul’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Jon Joffin is not afraid to admit that he was initially reluctant to join Season 2 of “Schmigadoon!” The cinematographer was a fan of Season 1, which paid homage to the musicals of the ’40s and ’50s and had a much more cheerful, idyllic aesthetic, which was not quite his vibe.

“When I was approached to do the show, I wasn’t sure I wanted to do it — I mean, I love the show and I love the music, but it wasn’t a look I wanted to explore — but when I met with them, they showed me these beautiful mood boards and sets and costumes,” Joffin tells Gold Derby at our Meet the Experts: Cinematography panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). “They started talking about ‘Chicago,’ ‘Cabaret,’ ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’ … and halfway through the meeting, I was like, “I wanna do this. I will say yes if they decide to offer it to me.'”

The darker, grittier and murderous tone of Season 2, which riffed on the musicals of the ’60s and ’70s, was much more up Joffin’s alley. And unlike Season 1, which had a consistent look throughout all of Schmigadoon, Season 2’s Schmicago had three different worlds: Chicago, the “Sweeney Todd”-inspired Victorian camp and the hippie commune. Creator, showrunner and songwriter Cinco Paul told Joffin he wanted a three-strip Technicolor look. “I didn’t know that much about three-strip Technicolor at the time, but they shot with three different film stocks and colors, so the colors are very discreet. Because of that, they’re very vibrant,” Joffin says. “So that was the umbrella for all the looks. … It was tricky with all the looks too because even though we had the hippie camp, we had ‘Sweeney Todd’ and ‘Chicago’ and the ‘Cabaret’ kind of look, they all merged, like all the characters would come together. So it needed to be different but kind of the same.”

SEE Watch interviews with 2023 Emmy nominees

The looks did merge in the fourth episode, “Something Real,” which earned Joffin an Emmy nomination. The episode features elaborate musical numbers in the hippie enclave and the Victorian house. But one of the most striking scenes is a very simple one. Trying to set up Dooley (Alan Cumming) and Miss Codwell (Kristin Chenoweth), Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) take them out on a double date. The quartet sit in a booth around a tiny circular table and the camera remains static in front of them for the entire scene.

“That was the shot that built my incredible trust into Cinco Paul. As soon as we did that scene, I said, ‘Anything he wants, I’m doing it.’ Because he just knows exactly what he wants,” Joffin shares. “He came to us the day before and it was one of those things where we were under the gun, and he said, ‘You know, I think it would be great if we could this scene in one shot.’ Robert Luketic, the director, and I started talking and were like, ‘Hmm, I dunno. I think it’s almost two minutes, this scene.’ But he said he wanted one shot, so we were like, ‘What are we gonna do? Are we gonna do a dolly around the table? How are we going to make it interesting?'”

When they got to the set the next day, Paul told them that the scene was not about moving the camera but about seeing everyone in the frame. “Because you’ve got Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth — they’re right in the foreground, they’re what the story’s about, Cecily and Keegan are setting them up and it’s quite awkward. Cecily and Keegan are in the background and you see their reactions and everything that’s going on,” Joffin continues. “And honestly, I don’t think that scene would be as funny if you were cutting to people because it was everything that was happening in the frame. It was just a good lesson: You don’t need to be fancy all the time. Sometimes you just need to see what’s happening.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?