‘Star Trek: Picard’ cinematographer Jon Joffin on capturing the show’s incredible ‘Next Generation’ reunion [Exclusive Video Interview]

When cinematographer Jon Joffin was brought aboard the third season of “Star Trek: Picard,” he was given two marching orders as director of photography. One was to literally make the show a bit darker to align better with the season’s themes.

“It was a bit tricky because you have fans who go decades back, and they’re used to seeing the show a certain way,” Joffin tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview as part of our Meet the Experts cinematographers roundtable. “So coming in there and figuring out how dark to go and how far to push it was a challenge.”

And the second goal? “We talked about the show being the ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ movie that never was,” Joffin says. “Terry Matalas, the showrunner and writer, is a huge ‘Star Trek’ fan and really wanted to do justice to it. He felt it should be like the last ‘Star Trek’ feature film. So everything about it was set up to be like a feature film. The idea was to do a lot better shots to do even fewer shots, but just a really have a real theatrical kind of feel.”

As fans know, Joffin and the team succeeded. The final season of the Paramount+ series was a hit among “Star Trek” devotees and reunited the cast of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” starring Sir Patrick Stewart in an extremely satisfying fashion for long-time viewers like Joffin himself. The cinematographer was a teenager during the original run of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and says he wanted to capture the feeling of those episodes but with a modern and realistic feel. He cites the look of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” as something that was particularly inspirational for “Picard.”

“It was the first ‘Star Wars’ movie that felt real. The lighting was real. It felt fantastic, yet natural. I wanted to push ‘Picard’ in that direction,” he says. “I know you’re in space, and it’s a fantastical show. But the more you can be grounded in reality, the more believable it is, and the more more impact I think it’s going to have. So that was sort of the way we pushed it.”

Among the many buzzy moments in the final season of “Picard,” perhaps none was greater than when the “Next Generation” cast found themselves on the bridge of Enterprise-D for the first time in years.

“To stand on that set in the morning and watch the actors walk in knowing they’d spent all this time of their lives there, and it was a real high point for them – to see them walk in and start tearing up… it was quite a special moment,” Joffin says of the scene, which occurs near the end of the season’s ninth episode.

“We tried not to do anything that was too splashy or fancy,” he says of the sequence. “We have this amazing production design, you have these amazing memories and incredible performances. We just wanted to keep it pretty simple. The Enterprise spoke for itself.”

All episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” are streaming on Paramont+.

