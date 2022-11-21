Jonathan Majors (‘Devotion’) on becoming U.S. Navy fighter pilot Jesse Brown: ‘I think I just played my hero’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

[jwjplayer v4xmdm65]

“I hadn’t heard of him until I read the script,” admits Jonathan Majors, who plays U.S. Navy fighter pilot Jesse Brown in the Sony Pictures release “Devotion.” “I was just bowled over by how heroic he was in battle and outside of battle. This is pre-MLK, pre Malcolm X. The Civil Rights movement is needed, but not anywhere close to beginning. He was a true maverick. A true trailblazer.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“Devotion” is directed by J.D. Dillard and tells the true story of Brown and fellow Navy pilot Tom Hudner (played by Glen Powell) as they risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. The movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and will be released nationwide on November 23.

Brown was the first African-American aviator to complete the U.S. Navy’s basic flight training program in 1948 and was a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. “He brought himself from the fields of sharecropping to the sky,” Majors says. “He was not just a Naval aviator, which was damn near impossible. He was the best Naval aviator at the time. It’s very rare that I do a piece and that I look at a character and go, oh wow, I think I just played my hero. This was definitely a singular case.”

One of the most emotional scenes shows Brown, looking into a mirror, reciting racist and derogatory comments people had made towards him throughout his life. “You want it to get to you,” reveals Majors about his acting method. “If it gets to me, it will get to you. It will touch the audience and move the audience. My hope was in that moment we could take them through the same ritual Jesse was going through.” Majors continues, “The melding of the character and the actor really comes together there because what’s said in the film was an improvisation of what was in the script. I was improv-ing from my own personal experience, marrying that with Jesse’s experience. Two little Black boys — one trying to get on the movie screen, one trying to get in the air.”

At the center of the film is a friendship built between Brown and Hudner, a white pilot and flight partner who is able to gain Brown’s trust. “The trust element was for Jesse to explore,” Majors explains. “He couldn’t trust because of what he experienced. People putting weights in his flight suit, holding him under [water]. These are all things we talk about in the film. The crafting of the relationship was quite sophisticated. We did not want to sell out and take a shortcut. One of the reasons the film is so relevant is because race relations are so precarious. There are so many of us that want to take shortcuts. It’s an ongoing conversation. From the beginning of the film you watch Tom and Jesse engage in that. Seeing yourself in another individual you wouldn’t expect to see it in. It allowed us to engender a relationship that wasn’t buddy-buddy, but soul-to-soul. Ultimately it’s a story about two men who are devoted to the same thing.”

