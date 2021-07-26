Jonathan Majors (‘Lovecraft Country’): Emmys 2021 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Jonathan Majors is entering the “Lovecraft Country” episode “Sundown” as his 2021 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Actor. This program aired August 16 and was the first episode of the first season for the HBO show.

In this installment, Atticus (Majors) is a Korean War veteran who ventures to Massachusetts to explore his family legacy. They get chased by white rioters and have a bad encounter with a racist sheriff. The lynch mob is attacked and killed by monsters, but Atticus and Leti (Jurnee Smollett) escape.

This year marks the first career Emmy nomination for Majors. For this 2021 contest, he is competing against Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”), Rege-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”), Billy Porter (“Pose”) and Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”).

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

