Jordan Klepper (‘Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGA-Verse’) on experiencing the Capitol insurrection first-hand [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“‘The Daily Show’ has always prided itself on having to adapt … You can’t really plan for this thing, but it wouldn’t be fun if you could,” says Jordan Klepper about his work covering Trump rallies for the Comedy Central series even after the COVID-19 pandemic struck. His segments, along with previously unaired footage, were collected into a variety special, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGA-Verse.” Watch our exclusive video interview with Klepper above.

“Into the MAGA-Verse” finds Klepper interviewing a wide variety of Trump supporters throughout the 2020 presidential campaign. He was even there in Washington DC on January 6 when a rally to stop the certification of Trump’s election loss led the crowd to invade the Capitol in an attempted insurrection. Klepper and his crew were already being protected by security guards well before that day’s siege, so the potential for violence wasn’t far from their minds. “People had been talking about it getting aggressive for months. The writing was on the wall,” he remembers. “That’s why we were literally there at the fence when it broke down, because we knew that was going to happen.”

And yet, as “The Daily Show” has shown for decades, there is humor to be found in dark situations. “Whether it’s dry topics or scary topics, I think that’s part of the fun is the danger of how do you find that unique, funny perspective on it?” And it’s especially gratifying to do so out in the field. “Something that I feel really lucky about is that I get to actually be there. It’s fun to be behind a desk,” he says, but as a field correspondent “you get to go there and engage with the people who are making the news, who are driving the narrative.”

That’s also what gives him at least some measure of hope. “Get in a room with somebody and you can’t help but build a connection towards them,” he points out. “I don’t always walk away feeling hopeful about the future, but I do appreciate being there. And I think if you can be there and in-person, share the air … and share the space with people, I think at least proximity-wise you’re closer. If you’re looking for middle ground, maybe that’s at least a physical step towards it.”

