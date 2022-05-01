Joseph Shirley (‘The Book of Boba Fett’ composer) on creating a score that spans two timelines: ‘The picture will tell you what to do’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“The legacy of this franchise is just something to behold,” says “The Book of Boba Fett” composer Joseph Shirley. Shirley worked alongside longtime collaborator Ludwig Goransson to craft the score of the latest Star Wars outing on Disney+. The music these co-composers created spans a vast array of sounds to get to the heart of the titular bounty hunter’s journey while also fitting into the greater canon of the series. As someone who was inspired to pursue film music based on John Williams’ iconic “Star Wars” material, Shirley is quick to point out “I know how important that musical legacy is.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) made his Disney+ debut in “The Mandalorian,” so some musical themes had already been created for the character. But Shirley says it was important to “build upon it and grow upon” those cues in order to create a “different texture” that would speak to his solo adventure.

The series divides the action between two timelines, and delineating the past and present through music was a central task for Shirley. Boba is a crime boss in the present-day, so the composer incorporated a “classic, retro Italian film score…thinking back to ‘The Godfather’ score’ to conjure the appropriate sense of pomp. But for flashbacks where Boba is on a spiritual journey with a Tusken tribe, Shirley explains that the music “is driven by ethnic vocal singing.” The reliance on the human voice in these scenes, such as in the bounty hunter’s trippy vision quest in the dunes of Tatooine, brings a “ceremonial, religious and tribal sound to it.”

The multiple disciplines incorporated in the music across both timelines is evidence of just how much variety the world of “Star Wars” is able to hold. Shirley is happy for the flexibility this story possesses for different sonic qualities. “You try to support the picture,” he explains, “and the story that they’re telling in that moment. The picture will tell you what to do.”

“The Book of Boba Fett” is the latest example of how the Disney+ “Star Wars” series have been able to expand the types of genres the franchise can explore beyond the big screen adventures. Those varied genres open exciting possibilities for the types of music Shirley may be able to explore in the future. “You can kind of be quicker and grittier” with a streaming series, suggests the composer. Wherever the future of this galaxy far far away is headed, he is on board. “The door is wide open,” says Shirley, “and however they want to take these show, we’re there for it.”

