Josh Segarra (‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’) on how being part of the Marvel Universe was ‘like joining someone else’s family’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Josh Segarra has been consistently working in film and television and earning a living as an actor for well over a decade. And while he insists he’s “just trying to stay busy,” his career received a shot of adrenalin over the past year that found him cast as a regular on three series: the comedy “The Other Two” on HBO and Max, the first-year Marvel Universe superhero drama “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Disney+ and the freshman comedy “The Big Door Prize” on Apple TV+. That’s in addition to his having a role in this past spring’s “Scream VI” horror flick. Does Segarra feel like he’s broken through to a new level? “It’s very nice and very flattering to hear that,” he says, “but honestly I’m not thinking about that. I’m just having a ball playing in the world I’m playing in right now, working with people I love and respect, playing characters who are very loyal and love very hard.” See the exclusive video interview above.

Those people he works with include David West Read, the creator-showrunner of “The Big Door Prize,” on which Segarra (a Floridian of Puerto Rican descent) portrays Giorgio. In the show, Giorgio is a retired New York Rangers hockey goaltender who owns a cheesy Italian restaurant. It was kismet and typecasting as far as Segarra is concerned. “I used to work at Olive Garden and consumed many breadsticks in my life,” he offers. To that end, he adds, “I can give you many OG tips. Order the Peach Bellini Tea and they give you fresh slices of peaches in there. Plus, you can ask for a free side of Alfredo sauce with the breadsticks. Besides that, I’m a big Rangers fan and always wanted to play a former athlete, or a current athlete, And getting to work with David and with an incredible actor like (series star) Chris O’Dowd was amazing. So that show checks off a lot of boxes for me.”

“The Big Door Prize” streams on Apple TV+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” streams on Disney+. “The Other Two” can be seen on HBO and streaming on Max.

And the show will keep on checking those boxes, as Segarra is returning for Season 2 of “Big Door Prize.” “I love that character,” he adds.

Another show that Segarra has been a regular on for two seasons in “The Other Two,” on which he plays the “himbo” fan favorite Lance Arroyo. He started out in Season 2 as a sneaker influencer and bagged it in Season 3 to become…a nurse. Did that surprise him? “Well yeah, but that’s why I love Lance,” he emphasizes. “He’s fiercely loyal and innately good. When he did fashion, he wanted people to feel like a million bucks. And so Lance felt he had to go where people need him the most. He took it no the nth degree. He always makes the positive choice.”

Then there was the day that Segarra got the phone call telling him he’d been hired to play the role of Augustus “Pug” Pugilese in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” a member of the legal team at the firm of Goodman, Lieber, Hurtzberg & Holliway whose boss (played by Tatiana Maslany) has the capacity to become a giant, powerful, green-hued version of herself. “Getting that call to join the Marvel Universe was pretty incredible,” Segarra says. “The thing is, I’m a big fan, too. I have a lot of nerd qualities (you don’t know about). If I panned across my office right now, you’d see a lot of wrestling action figures, a lot of She-Hulk action figures, all of the She-Hulk comics, a Prometheus comic, Ninja Turtle posters and action figures…just a lot of things that are a part of my nerd-dom. So getting that call was pretty crazy.”

What was it like working in that Marvel world? “What I love about it, besides the work itself, is the fan base. Once the show came out, it was like I was joining someone else’s family. The fans have been watching this character and that world for so many years, so I was being welcomes into this new world. There’s nothing else like it…I just feel very lucky that I get to play there, and in all of the jobs I’m doing. It’s like I get to go out and jump off all of these cliffs and then I can come back home and be dada to my three kids and husband to my wife – which is my favorite of all the roles.”

