Josh Thomas (‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’): ‘I’m better at talking to people now’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I didn’t want character growth,” confesses “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” star Josh Thomas about his mindset more than a decade ago. For our recent webchat, he continues, “I didn’t want people to learn lessons. To me ‘The Simpsons’ felt a lot more honest because every week they are the same. Now I feel like people change a little bit.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

He adds, “When I first started making TV I stubbornly didn’t want that because I didn’t believe in anybody’s ability to change. I don’t naturally have good social skills, but now I’ve had to make two TV show and I’ve had to show up and be a person. Because I’m the boss I need to talk to people, make friends, communicate ideas and get people on board, and I have to do that every day. So I’m better at talking to people now.”

The Australian comedian is the creator, writer, star and showrunner of “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” for Hulu. Thomas plays Nicholas, who stays in America to raise his two teenage half-sisters. The creator says, in season two “we hit a girl in the head with a drone, that’s pretty broad comedy. But the things that make me laugh on the 20th watch in post production is always tiny little deliverance of lines that actors did. But I can’t remember any of them now.”

In the second season, Nicholas is diagnosed with autism. This storyline mirrors the actor’s real-life diagnosis and allows for the show’s quirky humor to explore earnest introspection. Thomas confesses, “for an autism diagnosis you get sat down and they discuss a list of your flaws and say, ‘this is never going to change.’ A big part of the diagnosis is not trying to change you, but self-acceptance. The most simple example is that you are going to be late a lot and there’s no point getting upset about it. Working out how to be cute when you’re late is more important than thinking you are going to live a life when you are not late. I’d like to sit some neurotypical people down and be like, ‘here’s the thing, you are boring and you are always going to be boring. That’s fine because you have other things to offer. What I’m saying is, if you go to a party bring a plate.’”

