‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ cinematographer Sean Bobbitt on capturing the ‘passion’ of revolutionaries [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

For cinematographer Sean Bobbitt, “Judas and the Black Messiah” is “a very important, powerful, sad, distressing story, but a very timely one as well.” Directed and co-written by Shaka King, the film tells the true story of the FBI infiltration of the Black Panthers and eventual assassination of leader Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya). Watch our exclusive video interview with Bobbitt above.

“My job as a cinematographer I always feel is to interpret the ideas of the director,” Bobbitt explains, and in this case King had “200 still photographs that he wanted to show me,” which were “such a powerful visual touchstone. They informed everything in terms of the overall approach to the look of the film.” Those images helped Bobbitt “create that world of 1968, not in a documentary form, but in maybe a slightly stylized form, and to use that Ektachrome, Kodachrome feel and the vibrancy of the colors of those images as a way of emphasizing the youth, passion and momentum of all these characters.”

He also did his own research, not just to inform his cinematography but to inform his own historical awareness. “It’s a part of American history that I actually know very little about,” admits Bobbitt, who lived overseas during the time period the film depicts, “and as I was educating myself about it, it was very humbling and I felt that I should know this, everyone should know this … That’s why stories like this interest me. I’m fascinated by history. I’m fascinated by humans and what humans do. So it just clicked with me.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?