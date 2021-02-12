‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Oscar interviews: Watch our in-depth chats with LaKeith Stanfield, Dominique Fishback and more

“Judas and the Black Messiah” premiered in theaters and on HBO Max on February 12 telling the true story of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (played by “Get Out” Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya), including how the FBI infiltrated the Panthers and ultimately assassinated him in 1969. Scroll down for our exclusive video interviews with top Oscar contenders from the film.

In addition to Hampton, the film tells the parallel story of William O’Neal, the petty criminal-turned-informant who betrayed him. He’s played by LaKeith Stanfield, who also appeared in “Get Out” with Kaluuya; they shared in a SAG Award nomination as members of the ensemble cast. Stanfield also earned a SAG ensemble nomination for his work in the FX comedy series “Atlanta,” an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his breakthrough performance in “Short Term 12” (2013) and a Gotham bid for his leading role in “Sorry to Bother You” (2018), but he has yet to be nominated for an Oscar.

Co-writer, director and producer Shaka King is also aiming for his first Oscar recognition; this is his second feature film following his Spirit Award-winning feature directing debut “Newlyweeds” (2013). “Judas” is additionally produced by Charles D. King (“Fences,” “Mudbound”) as well as Ryan Coogler, who previously directed the Oscar nominee “Creed” (2015) and Oscar Best Picture nominee “Black Panther” (2018).

Will “Judas” bring them all to the Oscars? The academy loves biographical stories and have nominated multiple films exploring the fight for civil rights, including “Selma” (2014), “Hidden Figures” (2016) and “BlacKkKlansman” (2019) in recent years. The film resonates all the more strongly after a year of Black Lives Matter protests across the globe in response to continued incidents of police brutality. Follow the links below to see what some of the film’s creative team have to say.

Shaka King, Director/Co-Writer

LaKeith Stanfield, Actor

Dominique Fishback, Actor

Charles D. King, Producer

Sean Bobbitt, Cinematographer

Charlese Antoinette Jones, Costume Designer

Sam Lisenco, Production Designer

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?