Judy Greer (‘The Thing About Pam’) on finding ‘things about Leah I had compassion for’ and being ‘blown away’ by Renée Zellweger [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I’m probably a nosey neighbor,” admits Judy Greer, who plays District Attorney Leah Askey in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.” “I hope my neighbors I love aren’t listening to this. But I’m always like, the idea that you could be living next door to someone like this! That was what’s so crazy. I was quickly obsessed.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Thing About Pam” is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband, Russ’ conviction. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp, played by Oscar winner Renée Zellweger.

“I’ve played some dead people, but never living people,” Greer explains about portraying a real person. “I was always reminding myself that we are doing an interpretation of a true story. We’re not re-creating it. We’re adding tone and we’re showing it from a certain point of view. I didn’t feel like I needed to be copying this character. I was looking for traits I could really relate to with Leah. One was definitely being a woman in a man’s world and being in an environment that is usually populated by men. Another is just being 100 percent certain about things. Wanting to be right, and needing to be right, but also believing that you’re right and having to constantly prove yourself to people. I was able to find things about Leah that I had compassion for.”

Greer remembers the first moment she was face-to-face with her Oscar-winning co-star on set. “I’ve been such a huge fan of hers for so many years,” she admits. “I didn’t know anyone who knew her. I didn’t know what to expect. I just thought anyone who is this incredible of an actress and that has a career that has spanned so many years, with this much range and depth, she’s probably going to be out of her mind! The second we met each other on that set we were already laughing, already joking, already having so much fun. On that first day working with her I was just blown away.”

