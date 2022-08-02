Julia Garner (‘Ozark’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal thatJulia Garner is entering the “Ozark” episode “Sanctified” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actress. This installment debuted on January 21, 2022, and is the seventh episode of the Netflix drama’s final season (“Sanctified” served as the midseason finale, since Netflix split the Season 4 of “Ozark” into two parts.)

In this episode, Ruth has a confrontation with Marty and Wendy (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) after a shocking death.

Garner is a two-time Emmy Award nominee for “Ozark” and a four-time nominee over all. She also received an Emmy nomination this year in the Best Limited Series/TV Actress category for “Inventing Anna.”

Garner is joined in the Drama Supporting Actress category by Patricia Arquette (“Severance”), Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”), Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”), and Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”).

