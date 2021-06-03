Julia Goldani Telles on ‘The Girlfriend Experience’ part: ‘She wants to be the boss’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“Rage, greed, enjoyment of sex — all that these things that Iris embodies are usually portrayed by men on television, so that was really fun,” says Julia Goldani Telles to Gold Derby in her exclusive interview about leading the third season of “The Girlfriend Experience” that is airing on the Starz network (watch the video above). The new 10-episode run of the half-hour anthology series executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh moves into the science fiction genre, with Goldani starring as Iris Stanton.

“I was like, ‘Okay, I have to carry a show now. It’s time for me to go to a voice coach,” recounts Telles after noting that her natural breathing patterns are “not necessarily conducive to acting sometimes” in English as opposed to her native language of Portuguese. She explains about her voice work, “We had this idea of why don’t we use Iris’s escort voice — why don’t we give it a more Brazilian flow? And then her work voice can be more studious and rigidly American as if she went to a boarding school or got affluent education and then we don’t really know who she is in private and that’s the beauty of the show is that these girlfriends in this anthology are always pretty enigmatic.”

Iris is a neuroscientist who moonlights as an escort in London; “a really ambitious person” is how Telles sums up her protagonist. “She has this savior complex and then her goal in her two jobs is ultimately to change the future of artificial intelligence and technology and to meld tech and desire in this unique future-facing way that nobody’s ever done before,” continues Telles. She concludes, “She wants to be the boss and she wants to bend the rules and she wants to have her cake and eat it too and that’s inspired.”

