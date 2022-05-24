Julian Fellowes (‘The Gilded Age’ creator) on the ‘very strong’ women and ‘famously ruthless’ characters who inspired the HBO series [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I got interested in the Gilded Age a long time before I was thinking of it in terms of a TV show,” shares “The Gilded Age” creator, writer and executive producer Julian Fellowes. The HBO drama series is set in 1882 and explores the contest between “old money” New York, represented by Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon’s characters, and the nouveau riche, portrayed by Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector. The writer explains that what fascinates him most about this period of American history is the “development of this country turning into a world power, or at least recognizing that it was already a world power.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “The Gilded Age” had a very long development period, beginning many years ago at NBC before moving to its home on HBO. During that time, Fellowes noticed in the history he read that these post-Civil War years were “very much dominated by women.” He describes historical figures like Mrs. Vanderbilt and Mrs. Astor (played by Donna Murphy in the series) as “very, very strong characters” and “tough dames.” Just when the series began production in 2020, the coronavirus pandemic halted shooting. “Of course, I thought that would probably be curtains for the whole thing,” the writer admits, but after a long delay, production resumed with an all-star cast of theatre veterans who he describes as “fantastic.”

Fellowes has submitted the third episode of the season, “Face the Music,” for Emmy consideration for Best Drama Writing. The episode dramatizes a real event in history, when the New York City aldermen tried to ruin Commodore Vanderbilt by shorting the stock on his company after approving and then repealing laws around a railway line extension. The writer says he wanted to emphasize in the episode “that these games have big stakes,” as indeed, by the conclusion of the episode one of the “Gilded Age” alderman has been financially ruined and kills himself as a result. The series’ stand-in for Vanderbilt in this instance is Spector’s George Russell. What the Emmy-winning writer finds so fascinating about Russell — who he modeled after the real-life Jay Gould — is his “strange combination of a man who was famously ruthless” and “a very affectionate father and husband.” SEE over 200 video interviews with 2022 Emmy contenders The episode also explores the burgeoning writing career of Peggy Scott (Denée Benton), a young Black woman and writer who tries to get a few of her short stories published in the newspaper. Through Scott, Fellowes and co-executive producer Sonja Warfield explore the little known history of the “Black bourgeoisie” in Brooklyn during these years. The series creator says that he felt it important to balance the history of the “injustices” that Black people faced after the Civil War with the history of the Black elite and their success stories, too. In depicting the operations of a Black newspaper — Peggy eventually writes for the New York Globe — the series also shows how “not all the news was coming from white sources and only showing the white point of view and the white angle.”

“The Gilded Age” will return for a second season and just recently started production. Although Fellowes remains silent on any specific details about the upcoming episodes, he hints, “We’ve set a style for ourselves now of bringing in real life events and winding our characters into them,” which he says will continue. The “Downton Abbey” creator and writer does reveal that Season 2 will introduce Booker T. Washington as a character, who will be played by Michael Braugher. In addition to his HBO series, Fellowes wrote and produced “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” which is now in theaters worldwide.

