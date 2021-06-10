Julianne Nicholson on keeping the secrets of ‘Mare of Easttown’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

On HBO’s smash hit limited series “Mare of Easttown,” Julianne Nicholson plays Lori Ross, the childhood friend of police detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet). Lori becomes embroiled in the murder investigation of teen mom Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny), who is the daughter of her husband John’s (Joe Tippett) cousin Kenny (Patrick Murney). In our recent interview, this star of “Boardwalk Empire,” “Masters of Sex” and two series in the “Law & Order” franchise spoke about working with Winslet, her long-time friend, filming during the pandemic and keeping the killer’s identity secret. Spoilers ahead

Lori is shocked to learn that John had an affair with Erin and is the father of DJ, her hearing-impaired toddler. After he falsely confesses to Erin’s murder, John convinces Lori to look after DJ. But all is not as it seems. Nicholson spoke movingly about the water cooler moment in the finale when Mare tries to comfort Lori after arresting her 13-year-old son Ryan (Cameron Mann) for the murder.

Nicholson delivers a magnificent monologue, filled with anguish and rage. The actress takes us through her process of preparation. “I trust Kate so deeply as an actor that I knew I was in a safe place. The writing was there so it told me how Lori was feeling. I don’t think that Kate and I spoke to each other that night before filming. But you have to film it a few times. How do you change it, make it alive and I remember giving Kate a big hug.”

Nicholson revealed that the scenes with Mann were also made easier by her personal circumstances. “I was lucky that I have a son of similar age because I could draw on that. My son is 5’8″ but he will still sit on my lap; he is still my little boy. That was one of the heartbreaking things about the scene before Ryan is arrested.”

When Winslet asked, Nicholson agreed to play the part before knowing who the killer was. She readily admits to not knowing whodunnit until she read the script for episode 7. “Like the audience, with every episode script that I finished, I was pretty sure I knew who it was. But there was so much there that I had to admit I got that wrong and that was part of the thrill for me, not knowing.”

As for the theory flying around social media in the weeks leading up to the finale that Lori was the killer, Nicholson says she was inundated with texts from family and friends. “There were two versions: one was ‘Tell me it is not you’ and the other was ‘I hope it is you’.”

Filming on “Mare of Easttown” was about three-quarters complete when the pandemic caused a six-month shutdown. Nicholson reveals that several scenes were cut, including ones in which Kenny asks John and Lori to foster DJ and the couple discuss this. The actress was pleased that a nearly wordless scene of Lori and DJ in the doctor’s office made the final cut. “I love that there was this private moment because so much of the series is about telling the story. To see someone sit for a minute and have those feelings that are not heroic was really valuable.”

