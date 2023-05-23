Julio Himede (‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ production designer) honors the ‘art and the craftsmanship’ of classic animation [Exclusive Video Interview]

“We got a lot of ideas and inspiration just by listening to the music and watching the film,” explains production designer Julio Himede. He designed the sets for ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” bringing the spirit of the classic film to life in a brand new spectacle of musical performances. “It’s not just me redesigning the entire film,” notes the designer, “We are celebrating what was done 30 years ago, but how do you take that and create your own spin on it that feels a bit more contemporary and a bit more modern, but celebrates this wonderful music?” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

One of Himede’s most creative innovations for the project bursts to life at the top of the special as H.E.R. sings the opening number “Belle,” while traversing through the Disney Studios lot. In one continuous camera take, the actors move through black and white set pieces which look like they were ripped out of an animator’s sketchbook. “We wanted to celebrate the art and the craftsmanship created for the film by its animators,” explains Himede of the concept. Many of the sets and props in this scene are indeed based on concept drawings used for the animated classic. “There were thousands and thousands of sketches that gave us the idea to create a world that celebrated pencil sketches and the idea of drawing by hand,” says the designer.

The outdoor sets look as though they were crafted with ink and charcoal, but as the cast transitions to the indoor studio at the end of the song, splashes of color overtake the images. This final bit of animation, projected on the upstage set pieces, flourishes in time with the final crescendo of music. “So we go from this very black and white kind of palette to the full color,” says Himede, “it took about three or four months to get all the pieces together.”

The colorful images are projected onto three giant arches which loom over the stage. Himede based the design on architecture of the Rococo period since the story is set in 17th century France. It was a period of ”very rich, fully decorated, beautiful interiors that are already topped with lots of gold and pastel colors,” according to Himede. He stripped away some of the heavy design elements, leaving the stage with silhouettes which could transform into the many locales of this musical. “We created these sort of grand scale silhouettes, but in a very ghostly, clean, minimal sort of architecture,” he explains.

Himede used the arches to play with the concept of “reveal and conceal” throughout the show. The set pieces are draped in a gauze which allows them to become transparent or solid depending on the needs of the scene. In one moment they may form the walls of Gaston’s tavern, in the next the arches become naked to illuminate audience members positioned behind them. He believes it is a perfect representation of the metaphor at the heart of “Beauty and the Beast,” “which is basically don’t be fooled by the outer beauty and always try to dig into the inner beauty,” explains the designer. “And so based on that metaphor and that message of the film, we decided to base our design around materiality.”

Himede is a previous Emmy nominee for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Much of his production design work is centered on large-scale, live events, such as MTV’s Video Music Awards or Kennedy Center Honors. He admits that music is usually the driving force within his work in this arena. “I think 90% of the productions that I design and that I get involved with my team all revolve around music,” Himede reveals. “I think it’s something really emotional that we respond to. And I think as designers, it’s a creative challenge to be able to match that emotion through a design language.”

