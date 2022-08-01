Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker (‘Abbott Elementary’ executive producers) on the importance of ‘allowing teachers to be seen’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker don’t really know why “Abbott Elementary” has become so successful. “Mostly what Pat and I have made has failed,” admits Halpern. However, the freshman sitcom about a group of Philadelphia elementary school teachers has found immense success with both critics and audiences. It also broke through in a big way at this year’s Emmy Awards, earning seven nominations including Best Comedy Series and Best Comedy Actress and Best Comedy Writing for the show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson. Check out our exclusive video interview above.

It’s become increasingly rare for a show on a broadcast network to break through at the Emmys, a fact that isn’t lost on Schumacker. “It’s been really gratifying,” he exclaims. There’s already been think pieces written on how this is a resurgence of broadcast television.” He adds that he has heard anecdotally that networks are asking for the next “Abbott Elementary.” “It’s very gratifying and I don’t really know how to process it yet.”

Halpern argues that the success of the show comes down to a very simple formula — creating distinct and grounded character and letting the humor come naturally. “I know that should like a simple, cliche thing,” he says. “But we’ve tried to do that a few times and failed, and it’s because it takes a certain alchemy that is really difficult to come together. There’s a lot of luck involved.”

Schumacker says that part of that alchemy involved the casting, which he argues was one of the least stressful aspects of bringing the show to life. “TV is hard. I think that’s a fair thing to say, but relative to everything else we have ever worked on, it came together so easily,” he says. “That especially pertains to casting the show because without a doubt, everyone that landed in the cast, all of our series regulars, they were our number one choices.”

Both Halpern and Schumacker have been gratified by the response that educators have had to “Abbott Elementary.” Schmacker talks about the importance of “allowing teachers to be seen” and to show that teachers are human beings. “Part of it is that not everybody sees teachers as human beings,” adds Halpern. “Teachers felt very seen by this show. We weren’t painting them as these sort of infallible martyrs. We were treating then like real people who are trying their best to do really hard work for very little pay.”

