Justin Spitzer (‘American Auto’ showrunner) on how COVID guidelines helped his cast gel even more than they already did [Exclusive Video Interview]

Justin Spitzer was very pleasantly surprised when he saw how well the cast of NBC’s “American Auto” gelled with each other right from the start. “I started thinking maybe this is just normal. Maybe actors always like each other at first, because you hear horror stories. But I do think in the casting of the show, I want to make sure they’re solid actors,” the showrunner tells Gold Derby during our recent webchat (watch the exclusive video interview above). In addition to also being solid improvisers, Spitzer also kind of believes that the COVID guidelines they had to follow during shooting also helped. “The fact that we were all going through these occasional hassles together, standing in line every day waiting to get a Q-Tip shoved up their nose probably helped make them gel also.”

“American Auto,” currently available to stream on Peacock and Hulu, centers on the management of an American car company in Detroit. The company, Payne Motors, is struggling when they hire a new CEO, Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer), who has no background in the auto industry and seeks to reinvigorate the company. Spitzer is also known as the creator and executive producer of another NBC sitcom, “Superstore,” which recently concluded its run. He also was a producer on “The Office,” which netted him three consecutive Emmy nominations for Best Comedy Series (2009-11).

Spitzer believes that the reasons for casting Gasteyer as Hastings are pretty obvious. “She’s hilarious and she’s a real actress and not just a comedian who is going to hit the punchline but not hit the reality of what’s going on.” Spitzer also said that he hopes that a role like this can help take her star up to an even higher level. “I was also excited because it felt like if there’s the right part for her, she can pop even more. It just feels like she’s waiting there for that. She is so incredibly talented, and I would love to try to write that part for her.”

One of the standouts from the show has been X Mayo as Hastings’s secretary, Dory. It was the last role Spitzer cast and she had been recommended by a person at the network despite not having many credits. “She was a writer for ‘The Daily Show’ and our casting director put her on tape and right away, he was like, ‘Oh my God!’” This led to Mayo being put on a plane to meet with Spitzer and her landing to some very welcome news. “While she was on the plane, we were like there’s no one even close to her. Let’s just pull the trigger. So she landed and her agent said, ‘You gotta meet him, but you got the part.’”

