‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ casting directors Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner: Riley Keough ‘made all of our jobs so much better’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

When casting directors Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner began the process of finding the leads for Amazon Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones and the Six,” it’s safe to suggest they were far from the shallow.

“They wanted to start with musicians who could act,” Arteta tells Gold Derby in an exclusive video interview, citing the success of Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born” as the production’s initial casting goal. “But then we quickly realized that the journey Billy and Daisy need to go on [was the focus]. The beautiful thing about casting is that people do unbelievable work to the part and they get so close, but it just isn’t quite right. I think people think when they didn’t get the part they did such a crap job and it’s just not the case. It can be that just something was off. So we saw so many great people. We just went digging and digging and digging and digging all across the world and then Riley Keough came up here in Los Angeles and made all of our jobs so much better.”

With Keough as the title character, “Daisy Jones and the Six” was born. The show landed multiple 2023 Emmy Award nominations including Best Limited Series, Best Movie/Limited Actress for Keough and Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Arteta and Davis-Wagner. It stands as the longtime duo’s first-ever Emmy nomination.

“It’s an unspoken, unknowable, intangible thing that just is – and you turn around to the producers and everybody’s sort of like, for want of a better word, gobsmacked when the right person for the part shows up,” Arteta explains of the Daisy casting process.

Adds Davis-Wagner of the moment Keough auditioned, “It was pretty clear and we were all having, like, an out-of-body experience being in the room with her and realizing what was happening in front of our very eyes and what she was bringing at that moment and like it was it was pretty incredible.”

Based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Daisy Jones and the Six” focuses on the title band, a fictional group not unlike Fleetwood Mac that exploded onto the scene in the 1970s and almost just as quickly flamed out. The complications caused by the relationship between Daisy and the band’s lead guitarist and singer, Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), as well as the other romantic entanglements that spring up throughout the group’s ascent, make up most of the show’s drama.

For Dunne, Arteta and Davis-Wagner landed on Claflin, a versatile dramatic actor who admittedly had little musical knowledge or background.

“It’s one of those things where he maybe wasn’t the most obvious of choices. But he really seemed to rise to the occasion,” says Davis-Wagner. “When he was reading the words of Billy and suddenly bringing just all the nuance and all the complexity and emotionality to that role, it was like, ‘Oh, my f–king God.’”

“We needed Billy to be as mighty as Daisy, right?” Arteta adds. “So a lot of the musicians that were coming close to becoming the role of Billy didn’t quite have that. It’s got to be that collision course of a love triangle that is so believable. We realized, later in the game, that we needed somebody who had some stuff, and he has some stuff – whatever the stuff is, right?”

The aforementioned love triangle at the heart of “Daisy Jones” is formed by Daisy, Billy, and Camila, Billy’s wife. For that role, Arteta and Davis-Wagner cast Camila Morrone, whom Arteta had clocked in the indie drama “Mickey and the Bear.” Like Keough, Morrone is an Emmy nominee this year for her performance on the show.

“She knocked our socks off,” Davis-Wagner says.

“She steals everybody’s thunder in the most beautiful, quiet way,” adds Arteta. “That’s her superpower.”

All episodes of “Daisy Jones and the Six” are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions