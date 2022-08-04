Kaitlin Olson (‘Hacks’) on her Emmy nomination for playing a ‘broken person who has a big, big heart’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Actress Kaitlin Olson had no idea that Emmy nominations were being announced on July 12, so when “Hacks” co-creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky called to congratulate her on her nomination they caught her by surprise. “It was really nice that they broke the news to me,” shares the actress, who received the recognition for her guest-starring role as DJ, the daughter of Jean Smart’s Las Vegas comedienne Deborah Vance. She adds, “It’s such a special role. I love playing her daughter.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Olson appeared in two episodes in the series’ second season and submitted the premiere “There Will Be Blood” for Emmy consideration. The actress picked the episode because it “shows how broken she is and how nervous she is, how much she actually really loves her husband and cares about this family.” In the installment, DJ reveals to Deborah that she has been trying IVF treatments to start a family with husband Aiden (Paul Felder), all while he prepares for his first Ultimate Fighting Championship fight. “It’s nice to be able to be loud and funny and scream at the UFC event but also be very vulnerable with the IVF stuff,” shares the “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star, continuing, “She’s definitely a broken person who has a big, big heart.”

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’ Season 2

DJ’s relationship with Deborah is at the heart of almost all of Olson’s scenes. “Their relationship is so fraught and so broken,” admits the actress, but in her Season 2 episodes we see multiple moments of genuine connection between the two characters. In her final scene of the premiere, for example, Deborah offers DJ her Las Vegas mansion to stay in while she hits the road on a cross-country comedy tour. “I imagine that it doesn’t happen very often,” observes the star about her on-screen mother’s generosity. “I like in all of those scenes to have DJ not take her seriously at first, or not believe her,” she continues, but “her authenticity just breaks DJ down and takes her right back to being a 14 year old.”

Olson also shares details about shooting the big UFC fight that serves as the centerpiece of “There Will Be Blood.” The actress is a “huge UFC fan” and she talks about the “ton of energy” in the room while cameras were rolling. “I’m friends with Paul, so I was really proud of him… a lot of what you’re seeing is real, they’re hitting each other and kicking each other,” reveals the performer. As for DJ, even though it’s her husband in the octagon, the actress jokes, “The night’s probably all about her.”

WATCH our exclusive video interview with Christopher McDonald, ‘Hacks’ Season 2

In addition to the premiere, Olson also appears in the Season 2 finale, “The One, The Only,” in which Deborah records her brand new stand-up set about her life story. DJ admits to her mother afterward that it was hard to hear those stories for the first time delivered to an audience, but also notes how she has a greater understanding of Deborah’s struggle as a result. “I think that she is both flattered and relieved that [Deborah’s] now finally seeing what she’s done and how damaging that is,” comments the performer, but at the same time, DJ’s “also hurt that she couldn’t sit down and have that conversation with her” directly.

“Hacks” will return for a third season, and although Olson could not share any specific details, she did comment on where she’d like her character to go. “I certainly hope they explore the IVF stuff and the struggle between DJ wanting to become a mom, but why does she want to become a mom?,” admits the performer. She says she is game for anything the writers throw at her, especially material that “marries comedy with some actual emotional struggle,” which is exactly what the Emmy nominee excels at performing.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?