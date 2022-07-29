Kaley Cuoco (‘The Flight Attendant’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Kaley Cuoco is entering “The Flight Attendant” episode “Drowning Women” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. “Drowning Women” aired on May 5 and is the fifth episode of the second season of the HBO Max comedy.

In this installment, a series of stressors causes Cassie (Cuoco) to relapse. Cassie’s Mind Palace reveals that she has not been one year sober, as she has claimed, because she had twice relapsed six months ago before her move from New York to Los Angeles. After trashing her home, Cassie winds up at the beach, sobbing, and calls her AA sponsor Brenda (Shohreh Aghdashloo), who offers some hard truths and words of wisdom.

This is Cuoco’s third career nomination. She earned her first two last year for producing and acting in “The Flight Attendant.” For this 2022 contest, she is up against Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Elle Fanning (“The Great”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”).

“The Flight Attendant” has received 12 nominations through two seasons, including three this year, and one win, for main title theme.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums.

