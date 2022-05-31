Kang Hye-young (‘Squid Game’ sound editor): ‘Key element’ to the best soundscape is ‘a really good chemistry with the director’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“For the whole soundscape to work well,” declares acclaimed Korean sound editor Kang Hye-young (“Parasite”), “the key element is a really good chemistry with the director, so when you have really good connection with the director’s vision, then it is somehow working well together,” she says during our recent webchat about her innovative work on the Netflix blockbuster “Squid Game.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The global phenomenon was conceived by feature writer/director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who not only created and produced “Squid Game” but also wrote and directed all nine episodes. It stars Lee Jung-jae as down-on-his-luck Gi-hun, Jung Ho-yeon as North Korean refugee Sae-byeok, Park Hae-soo as the calculating Sang-woo, Wi Ha-jun as undercover cop Jun-ho, Heo Sung-tae as the villainous Deok-su, recent Golden Globe winner O Yeong-su as old man Il-nam, Lee Yoo-mi as the stoic Ji-yeong, Anupam Tripathi as lovable migrant Ali and Kim Joo-ryoung as the delightfully unhinged Mi-nyeo.

“Squid Game” follows a group of people who have hit rock bottom, but who are given a life-line by receiving invitations to join a dangerous life-or-death version of their childhood games in order to win a cash prize of 45.6 billion won (equivalent to about 38 million US dollars). In this dystopian fable, if and when you lose a game, you die. The show sets up this riveting roller-coaster ride for the audience, who are kept guessing throughout each nail-biting episode about who will be the winner and what is the purpose behind the deadly competition, with the 456 participants eventually culled to a lucky few who remain to play the final game in the season finale. Netflix premiered all nine episodes of the South Korean thriller on September 17 of last year, after which it became a word-of-mouth sensation and the streaming giant’s most popular series launch ever, topping Netflix charts in over 80 countries. Director Hwang is now writing the show’s second season, perhaps one of the most highly anticipated follow-ups in years.

After all of its commercial success, “Squid Game” will likely score across the board at the Emmys when nominations are announced in July. it is already a sensation this awards season, following its three surprise wins at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Lee won Best Drama Actor, Jung won Best Drama Actress and the series’ stunt crew took home the stunt ensemble prize. Kang and her team also scored two nominations at the MPSE Golden Reel Awards — one for Dialogue and ADR, and the other for Sound Editing — for the penultimate “VIPS” episode in which we learn more about the nefarious one-percenters that watch the game for pleasure. That episode features the horrifying glass bridge sequence in which the remaining contestants must navigate a perilous bridge, where some glass panes are fortified and others are flimsy, meaning that if you step foot on the wrong panel, you’re dead. “From that episode onward,” Kang explains about why she chose it as her highlight episode, “you actually have the spectators to the games played by the participants, so I had to think about the sound from the perspective of the spectators at the same time. I needed to think really hard about the tension level of the participant, but at the same time, think about how the sound will be grabbing the attention of the spectator, so the focus has to be a match between the two.”

