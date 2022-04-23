Kara Young (‘Clyde’s’) on ‘the power of Lynn Nottage’s pen’ to shine a light on system oppression [Exclusive Video Interview]

“These are the people who are really hoping and trying their best not to fail, but everything is failing them,” says Kara Young on the characters of “Clyde’s.” Young made her Broadway debut as Letitia in the play from Lynn Nottage, which follows a group of ex-cons who try to restart their lives while making sandwiches in the kitchen of a truck stop diner. But according to Young, the characters discover how “America’s broken system really oppresses people.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“I saw so many women in her,” reveals Young of her character Letitia. She wakes up every day to toil away in order to feed herself and her child, while simultaneously trying to “find her inner creative spirit.” That spirit is often represented by her attempts, along with the other kitchen workers, to craft the perfect sandwich. A representation of what can hopefully be accomplished if one pours all of themselves into their pursuits. Young describes Letitia’s determination and dedication in the face of oppression as an experience “at the core of black women in America.”

The audience witnesses how Letitia’s experiences and environment have set her up for low expectations when she chooses her uncaring ex-boyfriend over her genuine, and completely smitten co-worker Rafael (Reza Salazar). “Don’t we just reject all of the good things that are good for us?” asks Young when thinking about this rejection. It’s a powerful evocation of how the world has taught her that “disappointment is comfort.” So when something good comes along, Young suggests that some people “don’t even know how to catch it.” The actress commends “the power of Lynn Nottage’s pen,” that even in a play filled with comedic moments, the script still shines a spotlight on the ways in which “systemic oppression does not allow certain people to fully realize their dreams.”

The character makes for an impressive Broadway debut for Young, especially considering the company of “legends” that surrounded her on and off stage. That includes Pulitzer Prize winner Nottage, and notable co-stars Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones.

Young refers to Jones as “one of the most epic people to ever live,” having looked up to him thanks to his work as an ensemble member of LAByrinth Theatre Company. Young is an ensemble member with that group as well, though “Clyde’s” marks the first time they’ve performed together. “To work with him was a dream come true,” she gushes. “He’s such an important part of the history of theatre. He’s such an important part of the history of black actors in theatre.” The actress is ultimately thankful for the powerful experience she had with every member of the “Clyde’s” cast. When reflecting on the process, she simply states: “Every spirit in the space was so important.”

