Karen Fukuhara (‘The Boys’) on that ‘brilliant’ musical number: ‘I was in shock when I first read the script’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Karen Fukuhara calls Season 3 of “The Boys” a “redefining” year for her character, Kimiko Miyashiro / The Female, a mute member of the team with superpowers. One of the ways Kimiko’s voice was heard this season was via an elaborate musical number set to the Gershwin hit “I Got Rhythm” during a dream sequence. “I was in shock when I first read the script,” the actress readily admits. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Showrunner Eric Kripke “didn’t really give me a heads up” about the musical moment, Fukuhara recalls. “It was always his dream to work on a musical number within one of his shows, and I think he tried to do it in Season 2, and he couldn’t find the right storyline to do it with.” She adds that it’s “so unexpected” for Kimiko to be involved with it since she’s mute, but ultimately realizes, “I thought it was brilliant … and I felt really honored.”

Fukuhara’s scene partner in the musical number is Tomer Capone, who plays Serge / Frenchie. She tells Gold Derby how she had “so much trust” with her fellow actor as they were preparing and filming. “I mean, I trust Tomer with many things in life,” she laughs. “He’s a fantastic scene partner. We talk over a lot of the scenes and we really get into it. Not everyone has that sort of rapport with their co-star, and I’m really lucky that we are very close.”

She feels “very lucky” on “The Boys” that she “always gets to work with the best of the best,” and that includes choreographer Amy Wright. “She put together something that was really right for our characters,” Fukuhara explains. “She had different versions, and she would be really open to exploring how our characters would move within the dance sequence. And so we all kind of collaborated on creating the sequence.”

Speaking more in-depth about her character, Fukuhara declares, “What we forget sometimes with Kimiko is that in any other world, she would’ve been a normal girl. She’s just put in these unfortunate circumstances and was traumatized throughout her life. So she’s forced to live this life that she didn’t choose for herself. And in Season 3 especially, she comes to terms with the fact that she sort of has become the person that she didn’t want to become.”

When Kimiko temporarily loses her powers, “it’s a wake up call to her,” the actress says. “She was still the violent person that she feared she would be, and so she has to come to terms with that and face the realities of her identity. I loved this season because there’s a lot of growth and she’s very introspective and then she comes out really just learning from her own experiences. It’s a rebirth, really. She owns up to her past and now she’s in her redefining stage of her life.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Fukuhara talks about singing “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” in the season premiere, what it was like walking through Voughtland with its “amazing” set design, and how working with new cast member Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy was “a breath of fresh air.”

