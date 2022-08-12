Karyn Kusama (‘Yellowjackets’) describes ‘delightful surprise’ of Emmy bid and directing this ‘genre mash-up’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s such an honor and such a delightful surprise,” Karyn Kusama tells me about her Emmy nomination for directing the “Yellowjackets” pilot. In our Meet the Experts: TV Directors panel, she adds, “It says a lot about my particular transition into aspects of TV. I think it’s so incredible to see a more cinematic approach be awarded in television. It’s just fantastic.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

The pilot opens rather mysteriously, with a girl running for her life in a snowy landscape but falling into a death pit. “It was conceived that we were watching someone who had the strength and agility of an athlete, but also very quickly we realize is running for her life in some way,” the director explains. “It was always part of the conception of it that we start with something out there that doesn’t feel anchored to the rest of the show entirely.”

SEE over 200 interviews with 2022 Emmy nominees

Kusama says of all of the different tones and styles, “It was a huge challenge in reading the script and imagining how to approach it, but I realize it’s also the reason I wanted to do it. I’m really drawn to work that I call a genre mash-up. I find myself really interested in the collision of tones and the collision of narrative expectations. I find that to be really exciting to watch … and so for me it was just about allowing all of it to be real, even if it was outrageous.”

“Yellowjackets” received seven total Emmy nominations this year: Best Drama Series, directing, writing (x2), casting, lead actress Melanie Lynskey and supporting actress Christina Ricci. Kusama describes how the casting process was one of the most “time-intensive components of prep” because they had to cast teen and adult versions of the same characters. “I like to spend a lot of time with actors in auditions, because I think that’s how I get to know what they’re capable of,” she remarks. “It took a long time to land where we did with anyone.”

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

Addressing the super-fans out there who analyze every line in the series, the director laughs, “It’s really fun. I feel like that’s how I approached the script and the successive scripts as a director, as a super-fan. Because to me that’s part of my job, to find my most intense levels of engagement across the story. And so it’s so cool to see that there were people watching the show with that level of obsession and engagement.”

Also in our informative webchat, Kusama talks about working with experienced actors who brought their “institutional trauma as women into their characters,” how she pulled off the plane crash at the end of the pilot, and what episode she’ll be directing in “Yellowjackets” Season 2.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?