Kat Drazen and Sarit Klein (‘White House Plumbers’ hair and makeup) on the ‘copious amounts of prep’ for key Watergate moments [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Quite honestly, I knew very little,” admits hair department head Kat Drazen about the history of Watergate and its two masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), who are the central figures in the new HBO limited series “White House Plumbers.” She appreciated the “new adventure” of learning so much about these little-known but pivotal characters of American history. Sarit Klein, makeup department head, was “born and raised in Israel” and similarly knew little about the infamous scandal, but she now feels like she “could teach a class about it.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Drazen and Klein worked closely together on the myriad looks for the limited series, which spans from the fallout of the Pentagon Papers leak to the break-in of the Democratic National Committee at the Watergate complex and the legal and political trials that followed. The make-up designer shares that they “wanted to portray the characters as authentic as possible,” but when there was little footage or photographs to go on, they would then “portray the essence and soul” of the characters. She cites Tricia Nixon, President Richard Nixon’s daughter, as inspiration for Kiernan Shipka’s character Kevin Hunt, and Jackie Kennedy as the model for Lena Headey’s Dorothy Hunt.

Of all of the features of central characters Hunt and Liddy, the latter’s mustache stands heads and shoulders above the rest. Klein notes that Theroux grew out the mustache himself, which took months to do. The actor would also “wear a bottom mouth plumper” that “reshapes his jaw to make it a little more square like Liddy.” Drazen followed Klein’s lead on the mustache and matched it with her hairstyling, noting that his whole look is “a pinch over the top,” including his “shiny and stiff” hair.

The two designers spotlight their work on a minor but crucial character, Dita Beard, a lobbyist for International Telephone and Telegraph and a whistleblower for a Republican National Committee scandal, played on the series by legend Kathleen Turner. Both Drazen and Klein describe themselves as “totally starstruck” and a “huge fan” of the actress, respectively. The hair designer emulated the “shampoo-set that Dita rocked, that late 50s look and feel,” and she says Turner’s transformation is one of the ones she feels most proud of from the show.

An upcoming episode features an exciting montage of Dorothy Hunt that involves numerous different looks for Lena Headey to sport. Drazen saw this scene in the script as “a moment to really showcase what it was that I could do in a short amount of time… I had to really plan out ten looks that had to be done quickly in a lighting set-up that were period accurate.” Klein describes the labor-intensive sequence as “kind of a dance” between herself and the hair designer.

Of course, “White House Plumbers” depicts the trials and congressional hearings that resulted from the infamous break-in. Klein calls shooting those scenes “our biggest days of the show.” The makeup designer says she and Drazen “sat for hours sifting through pictures of background options,” especially since director David Mandel “was seating people according to the footage that we had” from the actual trials and hearings. Those pivotal scenes took, in her words, “copious amounts of prep.”

