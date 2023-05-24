How ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s’ Kate Hawley built thousands of years of history into the costumes [Exclusive Video Interview]

Costume designer Kate Hawley is no stranger to the “Lord of the Rings” world. Like everyone, she’s familiar with Peter Jackson‘s Oscar-winning film trilogy and she also worked on the “Hobbit” trilogy. But when she joined “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” she had one thought. “When you take on a project like this, you go, ‘Oh, yeah, sh–. There was all that amazing stuff we’ve seen before,'” she tells Gold Derby with a laugh at our Meet the Experts: Costume Design panel (watch the exclusive video interview above).

Technically, that’s true, but the Amazon Prime Video’s series adaptation was offering fans something new — or at least yet to be depicted onscreen. Unlike the film trilogy, which is set in the Third Age when Middle-earth is falling apart, “The Rings of Power” is set in the prosperous, thriving Second Age.

“[We] were enthusiastic about exploring another element of Middle-earth, particularly looking backwards through their history. The key was we’re sitting in the Second Age, so it gave you a different translation,” Hawley says. “We’re very familiar with the Third Age, so I got a chance to look at the First Age and understand the arc. So it was big, broad sweeps and familiarizing yourself with characters that sometimes span 6,000 years!”

As such, it was vital for Hawley and her team to layer in (no pun intended) thousands of years of history within the characters’ clothing that would also give a hint of what’s to come in the Third Age. Researching J.R.R. Tolkien‘s texts and working with the other departments, Hawley grounded each culture in natural elements. The Harfoots are nomadic creatures marching through forests and mountains, donning cloaks. The ethereal Elves sport slightly aged clothing that reflect their immortality.

“We showed age in the clothes as much as we could. We tried to show a patina of aging because these garbs would’ve been worn for thousands of years,” Hawley explains. “I don’t think Elves throw away things lightly. I don’t think they’re hoarders, but Elrond (Robert Aramayo) loves his artifacts and his books, and that’s what we see of him in the Third Age.”

Hawley also brought to life Tolkien’s description of the Elves as having been born on the shores of pearl. Her welding team hand-welded chainmail to create a lace effect, after which they added pearls and diamonds, creating a shimmer. “It’s like beautiful, ancient pieces of armory that you might see in a museum or something like that. That was the idea and to give light,” she says. “Tolkien described them as being born on shores of pearl, reflecting the light and all the stars in the sky over the water, so we were trying to do that so light could catch all of that. We used a lot of Celtic and Nordic references. The jewelry and the brooches were made from pearls. But we wanted an organic feeling in this world, so a lot of that stuff has a little bit more of a — not rougher — but more elemental quality.”

