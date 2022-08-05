Kate McKinnon (‘Saturday Night Live’): Emmys 2022 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Kate McKinnon is entering the “Saturday Night Live” episode “Host: Natasha Lyonne” as her 2022 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. “Host: Natasha Lyonne” aired on May 21 and is the 21st episode and Season 47 finale of the NBC sketch series.

In this installment, which marks McKinnon’s final episode after 11 seasons, the actress reprised fan-favorite character Mrs. Rafferty in the cold open. After the the usual shtick by the chain-smoking Mrs. Rafferty, she volunteers to join the aliens in exchange for Earth getting alien tech. As Mrs. Rafferty boards the spacecraft, a visibly emotional and teary McKinnon clutches her chest and bids adieu. “Earth, I love ya!” she says. “Thanks for letting me stay a while.” McKinnon was one of four cast members to depart in the finale, the others being Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney. She and Bryant later appeared in Mooney’s final sketch, “Grey Adult Pigtails.”

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list of contenders for 74th Primetime Emmys

A 10-time nominee, McKinnon has been nominated in this category for “SNL” for nine straight years, winning in 2016 and 2017. For the 2022 contest, she faces Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”) and Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

“SNL” received nine nominations this year, including Best Variety Sketch Series.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?