Kate Siegel (‘Midnight Mass’): In her heart, ‘Erin always thought of herself as a runner’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Following two successful horror efforts for Netflix (“The Haunting of Hill House” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor“), Mike Flanagan is back with another miniseries: “Midnight Mass.” Released on September 24, the seven-part supernatural horror series takes place in a small, struggling town in which an enigmatic new priest, Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater), awakens a new religious fervor upon his arrival. Kate Siegel stars as Erin Greene, who has returned to Crockett Island with child and is now working as a schoolteacher. “I think I knew, in her heart, that Erin always thought of herself as a runner,” Siegel tells Gold Derby in our exclusive video interview (watch above).

Like almost every character on the show, Erin has a detailed, consequential backstory, having run away from Crockett Island at the age of 16 owing to the abuse that was inflicted upon her by her mother. “She didn’t escape and run away from home at 16 thinking she was brave; she ran away thinking she was a coward,” Siegel explains. Whenever circumstances became overwhelming for Erin, she would cut ties with them and take flight, which became a “deep source of shame” for her. So, when matters came to a head with her husband — who, like Erin’s mother, was an abuser and alcoholic — after she became pregnant, she ran back home.

Due to the fact that many of the people with whom Erin was intimate — most markedly, her mother and husband — also abused her, she has a difficult time connecting. “When Erin is in a place of trauma, […] you’ll notice, in the show, she gets very still,” Siegel highlights in this regard. “It’s not until people are in danger, people she loves — the children she teaches, Sarah Gunning, Mildred Gunning — are in danger that Erin wakes up and then […] starts to move again.” That being said, Erin has come to the realization that because of “what she wants for her child, she wants to create a life that has connection” and thereby “be the mother her own mother wasn’t.” Ultimately, “Erin has a natural optimism, where she believes that she can change things and work things out for the better,” Siegel concludes.

In the fourth episode, “Book IV: Lamentations,” Erin and her childhood sweetheart, Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford), exchange their ideas about death, in a scene that Siegel considers a “moment of nakedness” for Erin. “It’s when Erin is slowly taking off every piece of clothing,” the actor says. When Riley then combusts and burns away to ashes at the end of the fifth episode, “Book V: Gospels,” it’s a moment in which “you take that completely naked person and you burn everything down,” Siegel elucidates. Since “what was cowardly in her is burned away,” Erin then “rises from the ashes” as a completely changed person, who “has finally made the choice to be an active participant in her own life.”

Also in our exclusive video interview, Siegel discusses working on “Midnight Mass” during the COVID-19 pandemic, building Erin and Riley’s relationship with Gilford, and navigating the ending of Erin’s character arc.

