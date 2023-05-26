Katee Sackhoff (‘The Mandalorian’) uses her history with Bo-Katan to enrich her performance: ‘Backstory comes into play in the quiet moments’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

In Season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” Bo-Katan Kryze received an upgrade from a guest appearance to a core, driving force of this “Star Wars” saga. The character endures epic triumphs and heartbreaking setbacks, which are made all the richer thanks to the history that actress Katee Sackhoff brings to the role. Having voiced Bo-Katan starting in 2012, with the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and subsequently in “Star Wars: Rebels,” the performer brings years of backstory into her portrayal on this Disney+ series. “The backstory comes into play in the quiet moments when you’re not necessarily focused on the words coming out of your mouth. The backstory comes through in the emotion that you convey in the silence,” reveals Sackhoff. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Bo-Katan is on a collision course with her past as soon as she brings the newly reunited Mandalorian clans back to retake their home-world. “To be able to go back to Mandalore and to see the destruction and to see the things that, for the most part she had a hand in causing, I think the weight of that is tremendously heavy,” admits Sackhoff. Finding a path forward through her guilt becomes a major motif for Bo-Katan. The actress says she spent time thinking about “how we are greater than the mistakes that we make” and making those emotions present in her work this season. “But what if you make a mistake that’s so great that it changes the trajectory of not only your life but everybody else’s lives? How do you come back from that,” she asks. “So that was, for me, an overarching theme.”

The fact that Sackhoff is used to bringing this beloved character to life solely with her voice helped prepare her for the challenges of acting while wearing the restrictive Mandalorian helmet. The actress reveals that she actually loves the opportunity to don this Beskar headpiece. “I find that when I put the helmet on, there is an aspect of Bo that becomes easier for me because I only hear my voice. I don’t worry about what my face is doing,” she explains. “It feels almost relieving to me to have the helmet on because the voice is so prominent in my head, and that’s how I hear Bo.”

Fans undoubtedly cheered when they watched the helmeted Sackhoff finally wield her coveted darksaber in battle against the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). While their brawl was epic, it produces one of the heaviest emotional blows of the season when the darksaber is tragically pulverized.

It brings a tragic end to Bo-Katan’s years-long quest, but Sackhoff appreciates this bold move and what it will do for the character. “I think it was such a beautiful decision,” admits the actress. “I think that as a society and a culture, the Mandalorians have gotten so distracted from what really matters.” Over the course of her adventures with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo has been forced to question what she believed and if she was on the right path towards becoming a leader. Placing all of her hopes on one object is perhaps not, as they say, The Way. “I do believe that for the Mandalorian people, it had to be destroyed because they have to get back to what’s important and that is their people,” states Sackhoff. “And I don’t think that right now it’s the job of one person to lead. I think it’s the job of the many.”

2023 marks 20 years since Ronald D. Moore’s reimagined “Battlestar Galactica” premiered, with Sackhoff as ace pilot Kara “Starbuck” Thrace. The series set the actress on an epic journey of her own, as she would go on to build a successful career in science fiction. “I was 21 when I booked that role,” remembers Sackhoff, “I had so much blissful ignorance of youth that was driving me and allowing me to play that character with ease because I was so angsty and lost myself.”

Two decades later, and starring on another sci-fi series which is a critical and commercial hit, the actress is able to see how far the genre has come. “It’s evolved so much,”Sackhoff explains, “It’s actually a contender now to be taken seriously. Whereas back when Battlestar was on the air, we got away with topical subjects that other shows couldn’t touch because they were a show that was real, and we were fake.” The series was praised for how it handled difficult subjects, like violence or the hardships of war. “I think that people now have sort of really embraced that science fiction is just the backdrop,” says Sackhoff. “At their core, they’re all just dramas about people.”

