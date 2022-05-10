Katharine Hepburn: Her 10 greatest quotes ever

“There are no laurels in life . . . just new challenges,” said Katharine Hepburn, who, ironically, reigns as queen of Hollywood’s most treasured laurel. She won the Oscar crown four times, all for Best Actress: “Morning Glory” (1933), “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967), “The Lion in Winder” (1968) and “On Golden Pond” (1981).

Here are more of Katharine Hepburn’s 10 greatest quotes ever:

“I don’t regret anything I’ve ever done; As long as I enjoyed it at the time.”

“Life is hard. After all, it kills you.”

“Not everyone is lucky enough to understand how delicious it is to suffer.”

“Acting is a nice childish profession – pretending you’re someone else and at the same time selling yourself.”

“Enemies are so stimulating.”

“I’m an atheist, and that’s it. I believe there’s nothing we can know except that we should be kind to each other and do what we can for each other.”

“What makes you a star is horsepower.”

“Acting is the most minor of gifts and not a very high-class way to earn a living. After all, Shirley Temple could do it at the age of four.”

“I can’t say I believe in prizes. I was a whiz in the three-legged race – that’s something you CAN win.”