Kathleen Turner (‘The Kominsky Method’) on her ‘great deal of trust’ with Michael Douglas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“I really hoped that Chuck Lorre would want to bring Roz back,” Kathleen Turner shares about her thoughts after filming her season two guest appearance on Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method.” Out of that short but memorable scene, a full-fledged character was born for the series’ third and final season. Turner plays Roz, an accomplished doctor who worked with Doctors Without Borders and who is also the first ex-wife of Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas). Watch our exclusive video interview above.

From that first episode in season two, Turner already had a great sense of her complex character, an “extremely realistic and sensible person who has seen a great deal of suffering.” “This woman runs the place, and she does it under very difficult circumstances,” she shares. Turner only had a limited number of episodes to give Roz depth, a task she knew exactly how to handle after four decades of experience in film, television, and on stage, noting, “You learn to pick out what must be heard, what’s important.”

“The Kominsky Method” reunites Turner and Douglas after their celebrated film work on “Romancing the Stone” (1984), “The Jewel of the Nile” (1985), and “The War of the Roses” (1989). The relationship between Roz and Sandy is different than those earlier works, though. “The way that Roz baits and knocks Sandy down is unique to this relationship,” Turner says. “These are two people with a great deal of anger,” she notes, and yet “they start to see qualities in each other that they remember and liked.” “There’s a great deal of trust between Michael and me, built up over the years,” Turner continues, which helped as their characters “find themselves building a new relationship.”

At one point in the final season, Roz tells Sandy that she’ll never forget the first time she saw him on stage. Turner suspects the first time she saw Douglas on screen was in 1979’s “The China Syndrome,” though she knew of his involvement as producer on “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1975, a film she says she “absolutely adored.” She also shares recollections of working with Douglas for the first time on “Romancing the Stone,” including the challenges of shooting “in the rainy season in the heart of Mexico, and the roads were washing out.”

Turner earned an Oscar nomination in 1987 for “Peggy Sue Got Married.” She has received five Golden Globe nominations, winning twice for “Romancing the Stone” in 1986 and again the following year for “Prizzi’s Honor.” Turner has two Tony nominations for her theatre work, too, in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in 1990 and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” in 2005.

