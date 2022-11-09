Kathlyn Horan (‘The Return of Tanya Tucker’ director) on documenting country legend’s triumphant comeback [Exclusive Video Interview]

Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman in country music was supposed to behave. Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, rising Americana music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an entire album for her hero based on Tanya’s extraordinary life, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history. The inspiring process is captured in Kathlyn Horan‘s documentary “The Return of Tanya Tucker – featuring Brandi Carlile” from Sony Pictures Classics. Watch our exclusive video interview above.

“I’d known Brandi for about 15 years,” Horan explains. “Brandi told me she had this opportunity to go in the studio with Tanya Tucker, who hadn’t made a record in about 17 years. She didn’t know what to expect. Didn’t know if she was going to show up. She had some trepidation about it. She knew that I was likely a fan, but she had talked to Rick Rubin, seeking his advice in working with a legend like he had done with Johnny Cash (‘American Recordings’). Among the things that he told her was to make sure you document it. [Brandi] asked, ‘What do you think?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely, when do we start?’ and she said, ‘Tomorrow.'”

SEE dozens of interviews with 2023 awards contenders

The film documents the writing and recording process for Tucker’s 2019 album “While I’m Livin,’ which received four Grammy nominations. It won Best Country Album and its lead single “Bring My Flowers Now” won Best Country Song, marking the legend’s first Grammy wins in her five-decade career. Horan admits she hoped that was how the film would end, and hadn’t planned an alternative. “It was amazing to see her get the validation from her peers in that way,” she says. “If she didn’t I would still be filming with her, probably, and making my producers mad.”

“Tanya represented a different type of woman in country music,” the director states. “She presented herself in a different way. She didn’t wear the long, frilly gowns. She wore leather pants and played a little bit with a rock edge. I think that all of that stuff resonated with [Brandi] and informed who she is. What often happens to women in music, and country music, is you get to a certain age and you kind of get put on a shelf. There’s an interpretation that you’re not still viable and active. Brandi wanted folks to pay attention to their heroes, and Tanya’s young! She started when she was 13 and she’s in her 60’s, so she’s got a whole life and career ahead.”

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions