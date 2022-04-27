Katrina Lenk (‘Company’) on the ‘refined poetry’ of ‘Being Alive’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It feels like a completely new production,” explains “Company” star Katrina Lenk. The Tony Award-winning actress (“The Band’s Visit”) plays Bobbie in director Marianne Elliott’s envisioned staging of Stephen Sondheim’s classic. Switching the gender of the central role helped Lenk avoid feeling pressure about playing a role many formidable male talents have taken on before her. “We were really approaching it as a brand new piece,” she says, “so all the pressure went away because it didn’t really apply.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.

Lenk is particularly interested in how changing the character from Bobby to Bobbie allows for a close examination of what it is like to exist as a woman in today’s world. She is asking herself questions like “how do women perform femininity?” and wondering why they have “a tendency to people and have an outward focus on other people’s needs.” The rich material from Sondheim and George Furth perfectly adapts to depict a childless bachelorette approaching an age where the world expects certain things from her. But Bobbie has to discover what she wants from herself, separate from any societal pressures. “That kind of exploration is really interesting and it’s still happening,” reveals Lenk. “There’s constantly little lightbulbs that go off.”

One moment which the actress says exists in a constant state of discovery is her show-stopping show-closer “Being Alive.” Lenk is loath to give away too many details on her own specific ideas of the song in order to “protect the audience’s experience” with it, given the open-ended nature of its meaning. But she describes the number as the moment “where the pressure to grow is bigger than the pressure to stay the same.”

During the rehearsal process, she and Elliott approached the song like a soliloquy. The words are “deceptively simple,” says Lenk. “It’s such refined poetry, there’s all these contrasting ideas within the language.” It’s those complex ideas that she says keep her in a constant “research mode” with this song, continually finding new moments to play. “It’s someone really wrestling with an idea that’s forming throughout the song,” describes the actress. It’s a dynamic that provides a seemingly unending amount of possibilities for Lenk.

PREDICT the 2022 Tony Awards nominees now through May 9

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?