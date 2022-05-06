‘The Offer’ makeup department head Katy Fray on transforming Justin Chambers into Marlon Brando [Exclusive Video Interview]

When Albert S. Ruddy (played by Miles Teller), Bettye McCart (Juno Temple) and Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler) meet outside Marlon Brando’s house in the fourth episode of “The Offer,” their anticipation is palpable. That goes for the audience watching the limited series on Paramount+ as well: How could any modern performer capture the essence of Brando, one of the most acclaimed and recognizable actors of all time?

That’s the task actor Justin Chambers and makeup department head Katy Fray undertook for “The Offer,” and their work pays off immediately. Chambers’ first scene as Brando – where he auditions to play Don Corleone in “The Godfather” and transforms into the mafia figure on the spot – inspires awe in the show’s characters and will likely have a similar result on the viewers at home.

“Before we knew it was Justin Chambers playing Brando, we didn’t know who they were going to cast. So we were like, ‘Please let it be someone that’s going to be open to everything we want to do.’ And Justin was amazing. He came in just so open to exploring how to push himself as far as he could to be Marlon Brando,” Fray tells Gold Derby. Watch the exclusive video interview above.



To transform the former “Grey’s Anatomy” star into the Oscar-winning Brando, Fray and her team looked back on the original makeup process pioneered by Dick Smith for the film. “I’ve researched it for years because it’s one of the iconic things as a makeup artist growing up,” she says of referencing Smith’s original work to help create Chambers’ take on Brando. “It was scary, amazing, and fun, but we used a lot of his techniques and used the new products that we have today that he didn’t have.”

Based on the experiences Ruddy had while producing “The Godfather,” “The Offer” is a behind-the-scenes look at what it took to make the classic film. Fray and her team utilized archival footage about the era as well as the original movie to help craft the show’s various transformations, which extend from Paramount boss Robert Evans (played by Matthew Goode) to cameos from real-life figures such as Robert Redford (briefly embodied by Billy Magnussen) and Frank Sinatra (Frank John Hughes). “We just went through every book, every bit of research we could find – every behind-the-scenes picture – which is the most important thing because it’s the remake of behind-the-scenes, and there is not always so much documentation on that,” she says. “So we really pushed ourselves as much as we could to [line up every single character] with the real people and just use the essence to develop them together.”

Fray has worked in makeup departments for years and led the prosthetics teams on numerous “Harry Potter” movies as well as Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit” franchise. “For me, every day is just making sure everybody on the team is working and happy,” she says when asked what her biggest challenge was during “The Offer.” “To me, it’s a daily thing to make sure everybody has that passion for the show. And you’ve got your whole team behind you. Because otherwise if they’re not working with you, you’ve got no help. So it’s like a real team effort of getting everybody involved… We develop these amazing things together. It’s a real collaboration.”

