Kelly Clarkson songs, ranked: Her 23 greatest hits, from ‘A Moment Like This’ to ‘Underneath the Tree’

Our lives would suck without Kelly Clarkson. The pop singer known for her powerful pipes was introduced to us in the first season of “American Idol” on FOX in 2002, launching a career that spans the 21st century. She won that competition, but what are the best songs she has recorded since then? Scroll down to see how we rank her greatest hits. Do you agree with our pick for her number-one song of all time?

In the years since Clarkson’s “Idol” coronation, the show has been inconsistent in delivering artists with lasting music careers, though standouts like Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson have also stood the test of time. Clarkson was actually the first “Idol” alum to win a Grammy, claiming Best Female Pop Vocal Performance (“Since U Been Gone”) and Best Pop Album (“Breakaway”) in 2006. She also claimed Best Pop Album for “Stronger” in 2013. And that album’s title track earned her her first ever bid for Record of the Year.

She also returned to TV, going back to her reality-competition roots when she joined the cast of NBC’s “The Voice” as a coach in season 14 in 2018. She won three out of her first four seasons on that show, guiding Brynn Cartelli (season 14), Chevel Shepherd (season 15) and Jake Hoot (season 17) to victory. If you want to win a singing competition, you could hardly ask for a better guide than Clarkson.

And in the fall of 2019 Clarkson debuted her syndicated daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She won a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for hosting the series, making her the first “Idol” alum to cross that item off her EGOT checklist. So she’s becoming a multimedia queen, but she is still known, first and foremost, as a recording artist. Listen to her very best songs below, and let us know if you agree with our list in the comments.

23. “I Dare You” (2020)

Songwriters: Jesse Shatkin, Jeff Gitelman, Natalie Hemby, Laura Veltz, Ben West

Accolades: The song was a top-20 hit on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary and Adult Top 40 charts.

22. “Never Again” (2007)

Album: “My December”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Messer

Accolades: Certified gold in the U.S. and nominated for multiple Radio Disney Music Awards.

21. “All I Ever Wanted” (2010)

Album: “All I Ever Wanted”

Songwriters: Sam Watters, Louis Biancaniello, Dameon Aranda

Accolades: This cover of an Aranda song peaked at no. 11 on Billboard’s adult top 40 chart.

20. “Mr. Know It All” (2011)

Album: “All I Ever Wanted”

Songwriters: Brian Seals, Ester Dean, Brett James, Dante Jones

Accolades: Peaked at no. 1 in multiple countries including Australia and South Korea plus the U.S. adult top 40.

19. “A Moment Like This” (2002)

Album: “Thankful”

Songwriters: Jörgen Elofsson and John Reid

Accolades: Clarkson’s “American Idol” coronation song hit no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

18. “I Do Not Hook Up” (2009)

Album: “All I Ever Wanted”

Songwriters: Greg Wells, Katy Perry, Kara DioGuardi

Accolades: The singer’s second single from “All I Ever Wanted” made it into the top 20 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

17. “Don’t Rush” feat. Vince Gill (2012)

Album: “Greatest Hits – Chapter One”

Songwriters: Blu Sanders, Natalie Hemby, Lindsay Chapman

Accolades: Clarkson’s collaboration with Vince Gill was nominated for multiple awards including the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

16. “Walk Away” (2006)

Album: “Breakaway”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson, Kara DioGuardi, Chantal Kreviazuk, Raine Maida

Accolades: Hit no. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Teen Choice Award.

15. “Miss Independent” (2003)

Album: “Thankful”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson, Rhett Lawrence, Christina Aguilera, Matt Morris

Accolades: This single scored Clarkson her first Grammy nomination plus multiple MTV Video Music Awards bids.

14. “Already Gone” (2009)

Album: “All I Ever Wanted”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson and Ryan Tedder

Accolades: This ballad peaked at no. 1 on the Billboard adult top 40 chart.

13. “Underneath the Tree” (2013)

Album: “Wrapped in Red”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson, Greg Kurstin

Accolades: The Christmas single was a number-one hit on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart.

12. “Heat” (2018)

Album: “Meaning of Life”

Songwriters: Andre Davidson, Sean Davidson, Mick Schultz, Jessica Ashley Karpov, Michael Pollack

Accolades: The dance remix by DJ Luke Solomon hit no. 1 on Billboard’s dance club songs chart.

11. “Don’t You Wanna Stay” feat. Jason Aldean (2010)

Album: “Stronger” (Deluxe edition)

Songwriters: Andy Gibson, Paul Jenkins, Jason Sellers

Accolades: Clarkson’s duet with Jason Aldean won awards from the ACMs and the CMAs and was nominated at the Grammys.

10. “Love So Soft” (2017)

Album: “Meaning of Life”

Songwriters: Maureen “Mozella” McDonald, Jesse Shatkin, Priscilla Renea

Accolades: Certified Platinum in the U.S. and nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance.

9. “Heartbeat Song” (2015)

Album: “Piece by Piece”

Songwriters: Mitch Allan, Kara DioGuardi, Jason Evigan, Audra Mae

Accolades: Grammy-nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

8. “Because of You” (2005)

Album: “Breakaway”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson, David Hodges, Ben Moody

Accolades: The music video won Best Female Video at the MTV VMAs while the song remix duet with Reba McEntire was nominated for a Grammy.

7. “Piece by Piece” (2015)

Album: “Piece by Piece”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin

Accolades: The track reached new heights when Clarkson performed a slowed-down version on “American Idol,” which was eventually released as its own version that hit no. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for a Grammy.

6. “Behind These Hazel Eyes” (2005)

Album: “Breakaway”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson, Max Martin, Luke Gottwald

Accolades: Won Choice Summer Song at the Teen Choice Awards and peaked at no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

5. “The Trouble with Love Is” (2003)

Album: “Thankful”

Songwriters: Kelly Clarkson, Evan Rogers, Carl Sturken

Accolades: While not a huge hit in the U.S., it was certified gold in Australia and performed well in many other countries.

4. “Breakaway” (2004)

Album: “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement: Original Soundtrack,” later “Breakaway”

Songwriters: Avril Lavigne, Bridget Benenate, Matthew Gerrard

Accolades: Peaked at no. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

3. “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” (2012)

Album: “Stronger”

Songwriters: Jörgen Elofsson, Ali Tamposi, David Gamson, Greg Kurstin

Accolades: Clarkson’s third song to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart that earned two Grammy nominations including Record of the Year.

2. “My Life Would Suck Without You” (2009)

Album: “All I Ever Wanted”

Songwriters: Max Martin, Lukasz Gottwald, Claude Kelly

Accolades: Her second Billboard Hot 100 topper which reaped nominations at the MTV VMAs and Teen Choice Awards.

1. “Since U Been Gone” (2004)

Album: “Breakaway”

Songwriters: Max Martin and Lukasz Gottwald

Accolades: Peaking at no. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, this single earned Clarkson a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in addition to awards from the MTV VMAs and Teen Choice Awards.